Dan’s Just Arsenal Prediction League table – And a question for discussion

Hey peeps, I just wanted to say well done for the weekend, it’s incredible how many players got scores in the double digits,making for a fascinating fight for the third ever Just Arsenal Predictions League title.
I wanted to run something past you on and get your opinions….
We now have so many players playing how would you feel if we broke the tables down into two.
The top 30 start next season in division One, everyone else is in division 2…….
From then on 21-30th get relegated each season and are replaced by the top 10 teams from division 2.
The aim then is everyone has something to play for, either promotion, relegation, or the title for their divisions.
I’m happy to hear any ideas …….
Look out for the Just Arsenal World Cup
Sid 75
SJ 74
Indian Gunner London 73
Phenom 68
MTG 67
Savage 66
Seek 66
Anti Virus 66
GB 65
HH 65
Die hard 65
Longbenark 64
J gunner 63
Okobino 63
Splendid 63
Misgana 63
Terrah 62
Matthew 62
TN Arsenal 61
Rob 49- 60
Gotanidea 60
Toney 60
Gundien 59
Taiwo 59
Uzi Ozil 59
Prince 59
Labass 59
Ackshay 58
Goonersia 58
Kuhepson 56
Dan Kit 57
JRA 57
Onyango 55
Quincy 54
Loose cannon 54
Dendrite 53
I 52
Me 51
Sue p 51
Kenya 001-50
Stephanie 50
Tom.50
Dotash 49
Angelo 49
K Tyson 49
Ba thea 48
Oluseyi 47
E blaze 45
Famochi 43
Khadi 43
Sagie 43
Edu 43
Adebayo 42
Admin 41
Drayton 41
Ayan 40
J legend 37
Elsammy 37
Noas 37
Dunchurado 35
Chuck 33
Flash G 32
J Bauer 31
M.wokona 30
Ruler system 28
j moati 27
Samson A 24
Arsha 23
Jo gunz 23
Olushorlor 20
Ruler System 20
Gogo
JoA 20
Adiva 19
Kobin 19
My name is Lehman 18
Lucia 18
Rusty 17
Illiterate 17
Riveriosantos 17
OGHENE 16
Gibson Power 15
Easyguy 15
Baron 15
lima 13
Mishael leashim 13
K Hristov 12
Adajim 11
koktafo 10
Zeus 10
Royal Challenger 8
Walidoing 8
Mr Fox 8
Top 4 Never Again 8
ST Joachim 8
BME12-7
Surajo malah 7
Jeremy7
Lannotdatguy 6
Joebaba 6
Akota 6
Mide 6
Azeez Omerah Cole 6
Zig -5
Josiah 5
La
Kenneth 5
Big Sam 4
tesfie 1
Dan, I think multiple divisions is a great idea. Will spice up the predictions game.
We can also use some kind of leader-board app (website) to manage the predictions entries and the scores.
Thanks for the latest table
A relegation system is an interesting idea, but I believe many participants stopped posting their predictions after getting left behind in the table last season?
I think it can only work if we have around sixty active participants till the end of this season
Great Idea Dan. It would add incentives for players to play everyweek. Only issue that might arise is you being overburdened. So as mentioned by ClassyGunner maybe you can use some app or website to tabulate the scores. (I think some light coding and data mining would do the trick as well but not a computer science guy so not sure.)
Also, thank you so much for continuing to host this very entertaining game on Just Arsenal!
Have I been removed from the league?
I don’t participate in this competition,,, but I do take an interest in everybody’s predictions. As an outsider I think it’s a marvellous idea Dan Smith. Would make it so much more interesting for those who are in it
Great idea with two (or more) divisions Dan.
I see you have me on 65 points but I should be on 69 as I was on 51 after week 8 and scored 18 points last week (week 9).
Thanks mate.