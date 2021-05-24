Dan’s Just Arsenal Predictions League Final table – Congrats to all!

Well done to Dan Kit who is crowned the first ever Just Arsenal Predictions Champions (contact admin mate for my email and at some point from now to the new season we will sort you out an Arsenal shirt.)
Dan deserves it based on for months being top (unlike another Dan who choked after Xmas). His form dipped at the end of the season just to give others false hope.
It’s all the more amazing when you consider that when I asked him who was his team of the season, he said he only really watched Arsenal and sometimes Chelsea or Man City. So imagine if you actually watched lots of football!
The irony is that on the Final day so many players got high scores. MTG got an incredible 14 points to make a last dash for a Euros spot but Ernie Blaze just hung on.
Admin Pat’s 3 correct scores were not enough (although he does have the power to change the rules).
The top 24 qualify for the Euros (more details to follow) but let me know if you don’t want to take part so I can include others. If you’re not in the top 24 don’t worry, you can still put in your predictions for fun.
We had different players join late in the season and others who didn’t play every week. So in theory Season 2 should be better now we have a core group of participants. I also think with crowds back home and away form will be more of a factor with less random results.
Again any ideas of how to improve the game, then please send me ideas on Twitter (follow me at @dan_destiny). My plan is to use the platform to grow our game.
I might even be looking for an assistant to help me add up all the scores.
Equally peeps if you ever want a chat, feel free.
I’ll be sending review pieces in the next week before focusing on Euro 2000.
Thank you everyone for taking part.
It’s been sad watching Arsenal, so you all helped give me something to follow over the weekends.
So here is the final table of the JustArsenal Predictions League
Dan Kit 224
HH 216
Sue 216
Declan 214
Dunchirado 210
Terrah 209
EDU 208
Iykmatt 206
Samson 199
SJ 197
ME 193
Buchi 188
Khadii 185
Davars 184
Sid 181
Okobino 181
Sagie 179
J Gunner 179
Shakir 176
Easy guys 176
Phenom 172
Dotash 169
Kenya 001- 166
Ernie Blaze 163
……………………………
Admin 161
MTG 156
Rusty 156
Sue P 146
BT 145
Herbz 143
Dhoni 134
Kev 82 133
I 130
Tom 122
Ackshay 121
EM 119
Kstix – 111
Instrooments 111
FFO- 110
Prince 110
Famochi 108
Toney 97
Arsha 96
Olushorlar 96
Splendid 73
006- 71
Uzi Ozil 70
Classy Gunners -:58
Once great 58
Mambo 52
Baron 51
Innit 48
Gibson power 45
Kelvin 23- 43
Jimmy Bauer 38
Ash 32
Anie 25
Babesola 25
Seroti 24
Gunner Rey 24
Frank Brady 24
Bob 22
S Emirates 20
Quincy O 19
Gunner 4 life 19
Illiterate 18
Vinod 16
Sean 14
Ben the goober 14
Jay 13
Adamjim 13
Musa 12
Thirds man jw 12
Pepe 11
Nuisance 10
Elvis 10
CW 9
4 Comments
Wow! This season was made more exciting because of the predictions league. Congratulations to Dan for being champion. The league was way more exciting than any top european league this season. Also thanks a lot, Dan for this wonderful initiative. Looking forward to the Euros and ofcourse, next season.
Such a brilliant idea and congratulations to the top5
Dan Kit – 🎶 Champione, champione, ole, ole, ole 🎶 😁
Well done to Ernie for hanging on! And, Kenya, you did it!! 👏
Dan Smith, you’re a star! Thank you…
Admin, how are the scores calculated?
Looking forward to next seasons edition
Congratulations Dan!!!