Dan’s Just Arsenal Predictions League Final table – Congrats to all!

Well done to Dan Kit who is crowned the first ever Just Arsenal Predictions Champions (contact admin mate for my email and at some point from now to the new season we will sort you out an Arsenal shirt.)

Dan deserves it based on for months being top (unlike another Dan who choked after Xmas). His form dipped at the end of the season just to give others false hope.

It’s all the more amazing when you consider that when I asked him who was his team of the season, he said he only really watched Arsenal and sometimes Chelsea or Man City. So imagine if you actually watched lots of football!

The irony is that on the Final day so many players got high scores. MTG got an incredible 14 points to make a last dash for a Euros spot but Ernie Blaze just hung on.

Admin Pat’s 3 correct scores were not enough (although he does have the power to change the rules).

The top 24 qualify for the Euros (more details to follow) but let me know if you don’t want to take part so I can include others. If you’re not in the top 24 don’t worry, you can still put in your predictions for fun.

We had different players join late in the season and others who didn’t play every week. So in theory Season 2 should be better now we have a core group of participants. I also think with crowds back home and away form will be more of a factor with less random results.

Again any ideas of how to improve the game, then please send me ideas on Twitter (follow me at @dan_destiny). My plan is to use the platform to grow our game.

I might even be looking for an assistant to help me add up all the scores.

Equally peeps if you ever want a chat, feel free.

I’ll be sending review pieces in the next week before focusing on Euro 2000.

Thank you everyone for taking part.

It’s been sad watching Arsenal, so you all helped give me something to follow over the weekends.

So here is the final table of the JustArsenal Predictions League

Dan Kit 224

HH 216

Sue 216

Declan 214

Dunchirado 210

Terrah 209

EDU 208

Iykmatt 206

Samson 199

SJ 197

ME 193

Buchi 188

Khadii 185

Davars 184

Sid 181

Okobino 181

Sagie 179

J Gunner 179

Shakir 176

Easy guys 176

Phenom 172

Dotash 169

Kenya 001- 166

Ernie Blaze 163

……………………………

Admin 161

MTG 156

Rusty 156

Sue P 146

BT 145

Herbz 143

Dhoni 134

Kev 82 133

I 130

Tom 122

Ackshay 121

EM 119

Kstix – 111

Instrooments 111

FFO- 110

Prince 110

Famochi 108

Toney 97

Arsha 96

Olushorlar 96

Splendid 73

006- 71

Uzi Ozil 70

Classy Gunners -:58

Once great 58

Mambo 52

Baron 51

Innit 48

Gibson power 45

Kelvin 23- 43

Jimmy Bauer 38

Ash 32

Anie 25

Babesola 25

Seroti 24

Gunner Rey 24

Frank Brady 24

Bob 22

S Emirates 20

Quincy O 19

Gunner 4 life 19

Illiterate 18

Vinod 16

Sean 14

Ben the goober 14

Jay 13

Adamjim 13

Musa 12

Thirds man jw 12

Pepe 11

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

CW 9