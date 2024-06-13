Dan’s JustArsenal Euro 24 Football Fantasy League choices – What’s yours?

Hey guys, I know some of you asked to have a JustArsenal Football Fantasy League last season.

Feel free to join mine if want to for the Euros.

Please read the rules as it’s a bit different from what you might be used to in the Prem.

https://gaming.uefa.com/en/eurofantasy/leagues/VTjYcG/00440065007300740069006E0079/Dan%20

What I have gone for so far ……

GK – K. Casteels (5 million) and M Seis (4 million)- Belgium

I believe Belgium are in a soft group so logically I think they won’t be conceding many goals, especially in their first 3 fixtures.

UEFA uploaded the game before squads were submitted and understandably assumed that Courtois would be called up.

He’s fallen out with his manager which means the Belgian’s number 1 in Germany has originally been priced cheaper than other first choice keepers. Who that is hasn’t always been clear so I have simply picked both as if I choose the wrong one, he will automatically be subbed out for his teammate.

Defenders – Frimpong (5.5 million) – Netherlands

The more defenders you can get scoring or assisting, the higher the points. The right back has been doing that for Bayer Leverkusen.

His country though play to his strengths. With maybe not the current attacking talent they are famous for, the Dutch use their full backs as a crucial outlet.

Grimaldo (5 million) – Spain

Playing for the same club on the other side you can say exactly the same about Spain’s left back. An incredible 10 goals and 13 assists for the German Champions.

His country may not be as reliant on their full backs to attack but if he gets forward you know the 28-year-old has an end product.

Stones (5 million)- England

I’m gutted Maguire got injured as he’s a perfect fantasy player for international football. Traditionally England score lots of goals from set pieces and Maguire is dominant in the air.

I keep going back and forth between Stones or a cheaper option like Guehi (4.5). I just want to wait for confirmation that the Palace centre back is now first choice.

Maximilian Mittelstadt (4 million) – German

Every country has that one player who after two years of preparation stands out at the last moment. At 27 the left back (a problem position for Germany) only got his first cap in March and hasn’t let anyone down. UEFA didn’t factor this in when uploading the game focusing on the more famous names in the hosts squad.

It means you can get a first-choice player for one of the favourites at a bargain price. Prices do change after each matchdays depending on performance, so don’t expect that to be the quote for too much longer.

DiMarco (5 million) – Italy

Another Champion. Anytime there is a defender renowned for set pieces, crosses and long-range shots he’s an obvious pick.

Midfield

Foden (8.5 million) – England

You can get Bellingham and/or Saka a little cheaper. Any of those three can score a few goals at this tournament. If England’s best form of attack was defence, I would pick more than one Three Lion in my midfield but that’s not Southgate’s style.

Fernandes (8.5 million) – Portugal

Many will be able to relate with the amount of times I have gone back and forth and changed my squad.

In the end it came down to having three world class strikers but not fitting in Bruno or sacrificing a big-name attacker for the midfielder

Martinez plays attacking football and Portugal are in a group where I think they will make chances in all three games. While Ronaldo will still take the free kicks and penalties he has now agreed to a system where he stays in the box and the others do the running meaning Bruno should control the orchestra

Wirtz (7.5 million) Germany

Can’t claim the 21-year-old is a dark horse pick because he’s scored 18 goals for Bayer Leverkusen. What this Euros could be is his stage to announce himself to the rest of the world. We know the talent is there, but does he have the mentality to make this European Championship his European Championship?

Simons (7 million) – Netherlands

You have to find balance in your squad. If you’re going too heavy with World Class attackers, then you need to find value elsewhere.

7 million for potentially the next breakout star for the Dutch National team could be a bargain. We know the talent is there but is it a tournament too soon?

Arda Guler (6 million) – Turkey

For years the teenager has been touted as the next big talent in world football, hence why Real Madrid invested 20 million in the 19-year-old.

He started playing in La Liga in the second half of the season, the fasted player in their history to get to 6 goals.

Many got burnt calling Turkey dark horses three years ago so I won’t go that far, but the youngster can get points against Georgia and the Czech Republic

Could be young player of the tournament?

Strikers

Lukaku (9 million) Belgium

There are the other names to pick from and Lukaku at 9 million is cheaper then Kane, Mbappe and Ronaldo. Given that I think Belgium are my banker to win their group it’s logical if they get 3 comfortable wins their main striker should be their source of goals.

No player scored more in qualifying.

Might have to review things once we get to the knockout stages though.

Mbappe (11 million) France

I have gone back and forth between my strikers. At one point I had both, but for balance I felt like I had to choose between Mbappe and Harry Kane. I might switch the two for Match Day 2 but in general I trust Mbappe out of the two to fly out of the blocks.

France have the one world class player who can decide a game his own, suddenly getting big points with a brace or an assist.

Dovbyk (7.5 million) Ukraine

What a great hidden gem to have on my bench when Ukraine play Belgium, but maybe not in their other two group fixtures.

Any other player who was top scorer in La Liga for the third best team would get more attention. That shouldn’t be any different just because it happened as part of Girona’s fairy tale.

The only gamble is if Ukraine make enough chances, but it’s not like I’m relying on their striker to be my main man.

Dan Smith