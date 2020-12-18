Dan’s last EPL Predictions before Xmas – Are Arsenal in for more misery at Everton?

So the last set of our EPL predictions before Xmas by Dan Smith
Remember that the midweek EPL predictions didn’t count as I felt there wasn’t enough notice, but we will be covering all the games over the holiday period.
I can’t believe Arteta’s been in charge for a year!
Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Make no mistake, Klopp realised the significance of the win over Spurs was more than three points, it was mentally huge. Your best defender is out for the season, you haven’t been playing well, yet you’re still top of the League.
They got a fairly kind Christmas schedule so a chance to pick up a lot of points in quick succession.
Saints 1-0 Man City
Not winning the Derby was one thing, but not beating West Brom at home was a huge blow to City’s title hopes. It’s almost like Pep Guardiola has accepted by extending his contract he has to rebuild a new team.
Everton 3-0 Arsenal
It’s ironic that Arteta’s year anniversary as manager comes at his former club. There is also irony that it was at Goodison Park a year ago where our manager sat in the stands watching the team, he was about to take charge of. That day, confidence was so low that we seemed to accept a 0-0 draw.
We would probably take that result again but it’s hard to make an argument for us. Everton have just beaten Chelsea and Leicester, and unlike us have benefited from having 2000 fans back in the stadium.
Newcastle 1-2 Fulham
The biggest plus point is Scott Parker has his squad playing like they now believe they are good enough to stay up, that wasn’t the case in the first couple of months this season. Newcastle are so negative they will always give the opposition a chance.
Brighton 1-1 Sheffield United
If Brighton win, they go 13 points clear of Sheffield United so it’s must win for the Blades. Where the Seagulls have to be careful is; they are not beating the sides around them and only drawing with the three teams below them.
With just 1 point after 13 fixtures, how does Chris Wilder keep his men believing?
Spurs 2-0 Leicester
What was more pot calling kettle? Jose complaining about another manager over celebrating on the touch line or saying he tries to win every game? He will be okay here though.
Man United 2-3 Leeds
Man United are one of the hardest teams to predict. Great in attack but capable of just not showing up on the day. Remember they failed to win 5 out of 6 League Fixtures at Old Trafford so would it be a shock if Leeds won here?
West Bromwich 1-1 Villa
Slaven Bilic will feel he did what was said on the tin, he got the Baggies promoted at which point a relegation battle was standard. It seems harsh, especially if the club spent money in January when they didn’t in the summer.
Yet, if you want me to be honest, you fancy their chances of staying up more now that they have Sam Allardyce is in charge. The longer he has on the training pitch, the better he will make them defensively.
Burnley 1-0 Wolves
In Sean Dyche’s words Burnley are looking like their old selves?
Wolves don’t always take their chances meaning the home side will always be in the game.
Chelsea 3-0 West Ham
Don’t tell me Frank Lampard is jumping on the bandwagon of players being tired because of a hectic schedule. As a former player who won every trophy he should know if you want to be successful it means playing every few days. It is okay to dust yourself off and simply learn from defeats.
EPL Predictions – Last week’s results
Dan
Palace 2-1 Liverpool
Sotjampton 0-2 Mancity
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
Newcastle 1-3 Fulham
Brighton 1-2 Sheffield
Spurs 2-1 Leicester
Man utd 3-1 Leeds
Wwst brom 1-2 Villa
Burnley 1-2 Wolves
Cgelsea 3-1 Westham
Palace 1-3 Liverpool
Southampton 0-3 Man City
Everton 1-2 Arsenal
Newcastle 2-0 Fulham
Brighton 2-1 sheff Utd
Spuds 1-1 Leicester
Man Utd 2-2 Leeds
West Brom 0-2 villa
Burnley 1-3 wolves
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
Arsenal are going to win this match or draw but they wont lose.. the plyers hfta work hrder for the club we cnt afford to slip further it kills us for gods sake… they need to throw tht fear bullshit away..
We need to approach the game as we are trailing 2-0
Palace 1-3 Scousers
Saints 1-2 City
Arteta derby – Toffees 2-1 Arsenal
Barcodes 2-2 Fulham
Brighton 1-1 Blades
Spuds 2-1 Leicester
Mancs 3-2 Leeds
Baggies 1-2 Villa
Burnley 0-2 Wolves
Chavs 2-1 Hammers
I’ve really enjoyed this, Dan, nice one! Merry Christmas 🙂
Crystal palace 1-2 Liverpool Southampton 1-3 Man city Everton 1-1 Arsenal Newcastle 0-0 Fulham Brighton 0-1 Sheffied united Tottenham 3-0 Leicester Man u 3-3 Leeds united West brom 1-0 Aston villa Burnley 0-0 Wolves Chelsea 2-1 West ham
Palace 1-3 Liverpool
Southampton 0-3 Man City
Everton 1-2 Arsenal
Newcastle 2-2 Fulham
Brighton 1-2 sheff Utd
Spuds 2-1 Leicester
Man Utd 3-2 Leeds
West Brom 0-2 villa
Burnley 1-3 wolves
Chelsea 2-2 West Ham