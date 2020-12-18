Dan’s last EPL Predictions before Xmas – Are Arsenal in for more misery at Everton?

So the last set of our EPL predictions before Xmas by Dan Smith

Remember that the midweek EPL predictions didn’t count as I felt there wasn’t enough notice, but we will be covering all the games over the holiday period.

I can’t believe Arteta’s been in charge for a year!

Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Make no mistake, Klopp realised the significance of the win over Spurs was more than three points, it was mentally huge. Your best defender is out for the season, you haven’t been playing well, yet you’re still top of the League.

They got a fairly kind Christmas schedule so a chance to pick up a lot of points in quick succession.

Saints 1-0 Man City

Not winning the Derby was one thing, but not beating West Brom at home was a huge blow to City’s title hopes. It’s almost like Pep Guardiola has accepted by extending his contract he has to rebuild a new team.

Everton 3-0 Arsenal

It’s ironic that Arteta’s year anniversary as manager comes at his former club. There is also irony that it was at Goodison Park a year ago where our manager sat in the stands watching the team, he was about to take charge of. That day, confidence was so low that we seemed to accept a 0-0 draw.

We would probably take that result again but it’s hard to make an argument for us. Everton have just beaten Chelsea and Leicester, and unlike us have benefited from having 2000 fans back in the stadium.

Newcastle 1-2 Fulham

The biggest plus point is Scott Parker has his squad playing like they now believe they are good enough to stay up, that wasn’t the case in the first couple of months this season. Newcastle are so negative they will always give the opposition a chance.

Brighton 1-1 Sheffield United

If Brighton win, they go 13 points clear of Sheffield United so it’s must win for the Blades. Where the Seagulls have to be careful is; they are not beating the sides around them and only drawing with the three teams below them.

With just 1 point after 13 fixtures, how does Chris Wilder keep his men believing?

Spurs 2-0 Leicester

What was more pot calling kettle? Jose complaining about another manager over celebrating on the touch line or saying he tries to win every game? He will be okay here though.

Man United 2-3 Leeds

Man United are one of the hardest teams to predict. Great in attack but capable of just not showing up on the day. Remember they failed to win 5 out of 6 League Fixtures at Old Trafford so would it be a shock if Leeds won here?

West Bromwich 1-1 Villa

Slaven Bilic will feel he did what was said on the tin, he got the Baggies promoted at which point a relegation battle was standard. It seems harsh, especially if the club spent money in January when they didn’t in the summer.

Yet, if you want me to be honest, you fancy their chances of staying up more now that they have Sam Allardyce is in charge. The longer he has on the training pitch, the better he will make them defensively.

Burnley 1-0 Wolves

In Sean Dyche’s words Burnley are looking like their old selves?

Wolves don’t always take their chances meaning the home side will always be in the game.

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham

Don’t tell me Frank Lampard is jumping on the bandwagon of players being tired because of a hectic schedule. As a former player who won every trophy he should know if you want to be successful it means playing every few days. It is okay to dust yourself off and simply learn from defeats.

EPL Predictions – Last week’s results

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 86

ME 71

Shakir 70

Easy guys 68

Highbury Hero 67

Sue 67

Khadii 65

KSTIX 63

Terrah 62

Dunchirado 61

Declan 60

MTG 59

Sid 56

Buchi 56

lykmatt 56

Dhoni 56

Arsha 52

Samson 52

Admin Pat 52

Sagie 52

EM 50

Davars 50

Edu 47

SJ 46

Dotash 45

Baron 42

Olushorlar 42

Gibson Power 36

Fatorisa Festus Omoboboji 35

Phenom 34

Herbz 34

Joe gunner 33

Tom 33

Kenya 001 30

I 29

Okobino 28

Sue P 27

Anie 25

Babasola 25

S Emirates 20

Wyoming 20

Quincy Okereke 19

Jimmy Bauer 18

Rusty 18

Famochi 14

Jay 13

Bob 13

BT/GNR/BDK 12

Musa 12

Third Man jw 12

Gunner 4 life 12

Kev 8.2 10

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

Ernie Blaze 9

Invader Zim 8

Rain 7

Gerylo – 7

Ba Thea 7

Gold 7

Omwabu Robinson 4

ICW 6

Collins otanchi masea 6

Khgondroidx- 6

Sean Williams 6

Gunner Ray 6

Eastside Gooner 5

Durand 5

Deluded One 5

Frank Brady 5-

Prince 5

Labass 5

Kuhepson 4

Classy Gunner 4

Uzi Ozil 4

Nifty 4

One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4

Seroti 4

Illiterate 3

Mark 3

Mark 3

Cletus 3

Ash 2

Toney 2

Chairman Gallani 1

Anti- kev 1

good luck

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan