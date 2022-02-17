Dan’s latest EPL Prediction League Table

Sue – 149

keV 82- 148

Kenya 001-145

Gotanidea 145

Prince 146

Turbo 146

I 143

Rob 49- 141

Terrah 140

J Gunner 140

Mambo 140

Matthew 140

Sue P 140

Edu 139

Adiva 138

Ackshay 138

Phenom.138

Dotash 137

Samson A 135

Sid 135

Dan Kit 135

Me 134

Declan 133

Easyguys 132

Okobino 132

Tom 130

Toney 128

Goonersia 128

Khadii 125

HH 124

SJ 122

Duchirado 121

Stephanie 120

Admin 119

Rusty 117

Loose Cannon 116

Dotash 112

MTG 112

Splendid 109

K Tyson 107

Adamjim 107

Shakir 106

Yayo 104

Sagie 104

Uzi Ozil 103

Ernie Blaze 102

Seroti 102

Kobin 92

Owei 90

Oslo gunner 82

Onyango 73

Zeek 71

Famochi 70

Dendrite 69

Die hard 67

BA Thea 65

Labass 61

Instrooments 57

Voyageur 56

Timothy 55

Gunner Rey 54

Guy 53

Dhoni 47

Angus 44

Indian gunner London 44

Jo Gunz 40

Elvis 39

Adeski 36

Gogo 34

Blue 17-33

Baron 29

Mark 2.0- 28

Illiterate 28

Kelvin A- 26

Abbass 25

PJSA 23

Sol 21

Tomorrow 20

J Legend 20

Hackiubee 19

lucia 19

Arsha 19

Third Man JW 18

Drayton 16

Longbenark 15

Anti keV 15

phil 14

Olushorlor 14

Anti virus 13

Odi 12

Kuz 11

Montana 11

Diddie 11

Musa 11

Hype 045- 11

Davars 10

George 10

BTG 10

Leno happy 10.

Misgana 10

Ezegou Kevin 9

mubz ug- 9

Mena 8

Lucia 8

Sylvander 7

Quincy Okebe 7

Geo 7

Dendrite 7

Mark 7

football lovers 6

Gooner 19-6

Khaly 6

David 6

Arsenal Why 6.

Ezekiel 6

Charlie 5

Kedar 5

Joe Ginner 5

Lisg 5

A Samson 5

Big Sam 5

Siddharth Mohapatra 4

Collins 4

BME12-3

leebeingpoh 3

Girl 2

Varka 2

Steve Shaffelbury 2

Akaymoney 2

V 2 – 2

James Gacheru 2