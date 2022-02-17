Dan’s latest EPL Prediction League Table

Sue – 149
keV 82- 148
Kenya 001-145
Gotanidea 145
Prince 146
Turbo 146
I 143
Rob 49- 141
Terrah 140
J Gunner 140
Mambo 140
Matthew 140
Sue P 140
Edu 139
Adiva 138
Ackshay 138
Phenom.138
Dotash 137
Samson A 135
Sid 135
Dan Kit 135
Me 134
Declan 133
Easyguys 132
Okobino 132
Tom 130
Toney 128
Goonersia 128
Khadii 125
HH 124
SJ 122
Duchirado 121
Stephanie 120
Admin 119
Rusty 117
Loose Cannon 116
Dotash 112
MTG 112
Splendid 109
K Tyson 107
Adamjim 107
Shakir 106
Yayo 104
Sagie 104
Uzi Ozil 103
Ernie Blaze 102
Seroti 102
Kobin 92
Owei 90
Oslo gunner 82
Onyango 73
Zeek 71
Famochi 70
Dendrite 69
Die hard 67
BA Thea 65
Labass 61
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Timothy 55
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Dhoni 47
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Jo Gunz 40
Elvis 39
Adeski 36
Gogo 34
Blue 17-33
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Illiterate 28
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
J Legend 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Arsha 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Hype 045- 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Misgana 10
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6.
Ezekiel 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
Big Sam 5
Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
BME12-3
leebeingpoh 3
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2
James Gacheru 2
James Relegated 😅😅😅
I thought i will add some points on my score after last weeks prediction. I had one score and two win predictions correct.
Off topic, but our U21 loanee Karl Hein put on a Man of the Match display yesterday in the Championship!
For the first time (maybe ever?) our loan strategy seems to bear fruit. Pretty much all the players out on loan are playing week in, week out and actually performing.
Also, our 18-year old Norton-Cuffy earned some praise for his last 2 starts for Lincoln City.
Thanks to Mikel who has a master plan for each and every player. Those big fat egos who do not wish to be trained and developed are the nuisance makers and have been shown the door, those with lesser skills will be shown the door this summer. Hallmarks of a great coach due to his time with Moyes and Pep
🤢
This is the fun predictions game LC not somewhere for you to pen some love notes to your lord .
i climbed 14 points I think.
If only I did not miss that one week
nope only 10
Dan, did you include the results from Gameweek 24 as well?
My total points up to Gameweek 23 are 137
My points from Gameweek 24 are 4
My points from Gameweek 25 are 8
So my total points should be 137 + 4 + 8 = 149
Hi Dan
I scored 7 points last week which as much as I’d like them, do not bring me up to 140 points
It’s more like 125-127
Should be 125 based on last week’s results