Dan’s Match Report – Arsenal’s collective effort shines through adversity in win over Leicester

I was disappointed to see our starting XI on Saturday. Ever since Saka’s injury, Mikel Arteta has spoken about finding an internal solution.
I was therefore underwhelmed to witness, at the weekend, us begin with a front three that seemed selected for the sake of having a starting trio. If, for example, you know that Raheem Sterling has proven for months he’s lost his confidence, why play him from the beginning just because he fits into your usual formation? Our manager is the third-highest paid in Europe, and finding goals without arguably your first four preferred options is certainly earning your money. So, I expected a little more than the same system every week with just different personnel.
Yet, if ever your entire squad played a collective part in a victory, it was at the King Power Stadium. Our boss had spoken in Dubai about having an honest chat with his team. The outlook was, instead of focusing on the negative due to so many injuries, to be excited by the challenge. Instead of making excuses for why we can’t catch Liverpool, it became a puzzle that we should embrace solving. You never know with Arsenal what is genuine and what is the latest buzzword. Yet, we played against Leicester, accepting our limitations, and instead of fighting what couldn’t be fixed, various Gunners stepped up to take responsibility and be the person to answer the riddle.
Skelley timed when to step into midfield so Rice could make runs into the box. When our opponents were penned in, Gabriel and Saliba stepped high up, Partey intercepted possession on the edge of the area and carried the ball forward. Odegaard knew when to come deep to demand the ball, Trossard didn’t stay in one position while Nwaneri wasn’t afraid to take a risk. That’s not to say this wasn’t a hard watch. It was another afternoon where we mostly struggled to create chances, with four of our five shots on target coming after our substitutions.
Yet, every sub seemed to make a difference, like it had been tactically planned to wait for the game to stretch. Merino was a template for Havertz, Calafiori carried the ball brilliantly, and Jorginho’s experience was valuable. Given that we were just over ten minutes away from dropping serious points in the title race and had not really worked Hermansen, there was zero panic. It was like there was an acceptance that, without our usual offensive weapons, we might have to wait for matches to open up, making it the perfect time to bring on Merino’s physical presence.
It was the vision the midfielder hadn’t seen himself, bemused when his boss said in the dressing room that could be his role. The temptation is to now start the 28-year-old against West Ham, but he might remain a better option late in a contest when gaps are more likely. You would trust him to have the confidence to be an impact from the dugout more than Sterling?
There will be tougher tests to come. Better sides with the tools to make us pay for our transfer policy in January. As much as I feel sorry for my fellow Gooners over our owners’ lack of ambition, it’s equally not the players’ fault. I’m sure many of them privately wanted some help last month to give them the best possible chance of medals. Yet, in a season where many other coaches have used injuries as an excuse for failure, I was impressed with how we approached adversity.
It wasn’t a pretty watch, but if we are going to catch the league leaders, this is how it has to be: a team effort.
I feel like our midfielders need to step up in terms of goals, especially Ödegaard. Midfield trio of Ödegaard, Partey and Rice have a combined total of 6 PL goals. That’s not enough.
We will be playing a makeshift striker for the next 2,5 months. And the front trio of Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling, will have to play for the next month as well if we don’t want to use defenders or more youth players.
Defenders and midfielders need to step up in terms of scoring, unfortunately.
Despite all the injuries Arteta and Arsenal have remained very competitive, 14 game unbeaten run. I mean Injuries can kill your season, but We’ve remained in the hunt and with that am really impressed.
I know poor decisions were made during the 2 previous transfer windows, but I still think Arteta is the best man for the Job.
The club has to prepare the best it can for each match, one at a time.
Now Arteta has to rotate, we can’t run out the same 11 every match or more injuries will occur. Kiwior and Tierney in the back line, Zinchenko in midfield, and chances for academy players in the attack.
Results may be 1-0 and 2-1, and our tactics may rely on defensive setups and play.
The spotlight is definitely on Arteta and how he navigates the club through this difficult period.
Whether he tweaks the formations and setup, or continues with his 4-3-3 and just replaces bodies will be interesting to see.
Tierney would likely play LW in the second half of the games since we’ve got better inverted-LBs and Arteta would most likely keep his dynamic 4-3-3/ 3-2-4-1 formations
Sterling might just need another game to regain his confidence, as long as he keeps playing LW
I bet Trossard will still start as CF and Merino might only replace him in the second half of the games if we can’t score
GAI
unfortunately you could play Sterling every single minute until the end off the season and he woube exactly the same
He has lost the magic in his boots lost the extra yards of pace to push and run to beat the player, and looks totally lost.
He’s taking up positions where his head is telling him but his feet aren’t quick enough to match what his brain is asking him to do.
I don’t want to be harsh on him a d I pray he can step up as we do need every able body we send out to make a difference but I thought we were better off going down to 10 men at times as he was getting in the way.
LT was better for us down the left when switched rather straight down the middle
Leicester put up a good fist of it but we will need more when we come up against sterner opposition
Onwards and upwards
What is the situation of guest writers nowadays? I don’t see regular writers articles other than Dan’s after Pat’s passing.
