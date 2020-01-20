Dan’s midweek EPL Predictions – Arsenal set for revenge against erratic Chelsea?

Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal

If we fail to win here then it’s just one win in 6 League games for Arteta. I’m not actually as worried about this game as the one at the Emirates against them, and against Man United there was zero complacency as it’s a big game.

The challenge for our new manager is that Frank Lampard admitted to being surprised by our tactics in December, needing a half to adjust. Do we do the same this time or does our coach have something up his sleeve? I just feel we are due some luck and remember, Chelsea have had weird results at the Bridge this season.

Aston Villa 1-2 Watford

This game is crucial as in there’s a point between the two sides, but form-wise there’s a huge contrast. If you offered Villa a point, they would take it due to how confident Watford are at the moment. The FA want more sides to take their cup seriously but then arrange the Hornets replay for two days later? Nigel Pearson has no choice but to prioritise survival over cup glory.

Cherries 1-0 Brighton

Eddie Howe has done so well establishing his side in the Premier League that he’s never had to deal with the serious threat of relegation before. It’s a huge test to see if he can turn their confidence around or does his players simply freeze. I expect a cup final atmosphere at Dean Court, they are desperate for a win.

Everton 1-1 Newcastle

If that was Rafa Benitez beating Chelsea, we would be saying how he tactically is a genius who can organise a side to be well organised. So, let’s give Steve Bruce some credit. This is the type of game that Everton drop points in.

Palace 2-2 Saints

This is meant to be a period where Palace were full of injuries and suspensions, yet they find a way to get results. With Rashford’s injury at which point do we take an England call up for Danny Ings very seriously?

Sheffield United 2-2 City

It shows the standards City set that it’s reached a point where the demands have crept up with them that they couldn’t keep it up for a third straight year. Which you might remember is why Pep felt the need to leave Barca. It’s a compliment to Sheffield United that on paper this is now considered a tough game

Leicester 2-1 West Ham.

The Foxes have lost form although should have enough on the board to qualify for the Champions League. They need a win though to lift confidence with a massive week in the cups on the horizon.

Rodgers needs to stop saying how tired his players are though .

Spurs 3-0 Norwich

Spurs need to win this type of game with already talk of Jose making the whole place feel gloomy.

A chance for individuals to re-find their confidence and convince their own manager they can deliver without Kane.

Man United 1-0 Burnley

This is a nightmare game for Ole. Liverpool just rubbed his nose in it; he’s lost his best striker, and pundits are arguing over if he’s a good manager or not. Now they have a game where Old Trafford will be quiet because they expect a win, and tension will grow the longer Burnley put up a fight. Just United to snatch it.

Wolves 2-1 Liverpool

Not having our unbeaten campaign matched is all we have left. If Liverpool are going to lose it will be this type of game. A packed Molineux, floodlights on. Liverpool are conceding chances, in the law of averages one day someone converts them. Hopefully on Wednesday…

Dan Smith