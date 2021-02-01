Dan’s midweek EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal keep run going?

Dan’s midweek EPL Predictions

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

For those who think Arteta had to sacrifice the FA Cup to win last Tuesday, does that mean you want Arteta to now rest players who featured against Man United? By your own logic whoever played on Saturday couldn’t possibly start at Molineux?

I think it’s a good time to face Wolves which ironically is what they probably thought when they visited the Emirates. While long term I hope we become more entertaining to watch, I like that once again we have become hard to beat. That’s a good foundation to build on.

Sheffield United 2-0 West Bromwich

The Blades would have taken a lot of confidence from their two trips to Manchester so will think this game is winnable. If they have a chance of a great escape though they simply have to get three points on Tuesday. If they do, they would be a point behind West Bromwich, lose and they will be 7 adrift of the Baggies.

Man United 1-1 Saints

A draw at the Emirates is not a disgrace, but judged on the high standards of being title contenders, they don’t have the urgency of Champions to take the initiative and try to win games. They seemed content for a 0-0, as they were against Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City. Champions don’t settle for draws…

Newcastle 2-0 Palace

It’s taken 21 fixtures, but Steve Bruce finally decided to see what would happen if he allowed his players to play creative and attacking football. With it leading to a 2-0 win hopefully that will encourage him to take the initiative for this game as well.

Burnley 0-1 Man City

Pep Guardiola deserves credit for how he’s adapted his side this season. If Man City win a 5th title it will be down to a solid defence as much as their attack. Who ever thought we would be saying that? They have conceded one goal in their last 8 League games and are now prepared to go to places like Turf Moore and fight for a 1-0 win.

Fulham 0-1 Leicester

Fulham can’t turn draws into wins and Scott Parker knows he can’t keep saying how well his team have played but they are just unlucky. I fear though that will be the narrative again on Wednesday evening. The Foxes are more streetwise.

Leeds 2-1 Everton

That was a bad loss for Everton on Saturday. Newcastle at home is a game you have to be winning if your serious about taking that next step. Leeds meanwhile scored 3 at Leicester so the momentum should be with the home side.

Villa 1-0 West Ham

Villa showed at the weekend they have a bit of everything. While they have flair in Grealish and Barkley, they also showed great game management to hang on to a 1-0 win. I can see a similar performance here.

I can’t understand why some bookmakers make us favourites to be Grealish’s next club. First of all Stan Kroenke wouldn’t pay the money needed to make it happen, and once it was apparent Villa were willing to sell, the Manchester clubs and Chelsea will simply outbid us. He’s a signing which would prove ambition. He’s that good.

Liverpool 3-0 Brighton

Brighton’s win over Spurs could be the game Brighton look back on in May and say that was the moment we survived relegation. It is not just the three points but the manner of how they played was huge from a mentality point of view.

A 7-point cushion puts all the pressure on those in the bottom three. If this was a few weeks ago maybe I would predict Liverpool slipping up but some of their goal scorers have refound their mojo.

Spurs 0-1 Chelsea

We know what tactics Jose likes to use for these games, but can he afford a defensive performance after how his team played on Sunday? If he loses here expect the start of the snipey press conferences, the excuses and probably putting all the blame on Gareth Bale.

LAST WEEKS RESULTS

I hope most readers will be aware we also predict the midweek League fixtures. It would help me if Dan Kit and Sue didn’t! Anyone not aware will know from now on, and well … you have to break a few eggs to make an omelette.

I was happy with my 11 points, only to see Sue get 9 so I don’t make up the ground I was hoping for. A Shout out to lykmatt who got the highest score of 13 points. 11 was the second highest (me and Arsha) Sue, Herbz and . em got 9 points

Anyone new to the game do not feel it is too late to join in.

We are over half way through the season but you only need to be in top 24 to qualify for the EUROS which is a separate competitions

Admin has agreed a cash prize of 1 million pounds ……only joking lol! I’m sure I can stretch to an Arsenal shirt for the two winners. I didn’t realise the game would be so popular so maybe at some point we should have a discussion for next season to make it even better?

Good luck this week peeps and hope you stay safe…

Dan