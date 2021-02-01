Dan’s midweek EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal keep run going?

Dan’s midweek EPL Predictions
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
For those who think Arteta had to sacrifice the FA Cup to win last Tuesday, does that mean you want Arteta to now rest players who featured against Man United? By your own logic whoever played on Saturday couldn’t possibly start at Molineux?
I think it’s a good time to face Wolves which ironically is what they probably thought when they visited the Emirates. While long term I hope we become more entertaining to watch, I like that once again we have become hard to beat. That’s a good foundation to build on.
Sheffield United 2-0 West Bromwich
The Blades would have taken a lot of confidence from their two trips to Manchester so will think this game is winnable. If they have a chance of a great escape though they simply have to get three points on Tuesday. If they do, they would be a point behind West Bromwich, lose and they will be 7 adrift of the Baggies.
Man United 1-1 Saints
A draw at the Emirates is not a disgrace, but judged on the high standards of being title contenders, they don’t have the urgency of Champions to take the initiative and try to win games. They seemed content for a 0-0, as they were against Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City. Champions don’t settle for draws…
Newcastle 2-0 Palace
It’s taken 21 fixtures, but Steve Bruce finally decided to see what would happen if he allowed his players to play creative and attacking football. With it leading to a 2-0 win hopefully that will encourage him to take the initiative for this game as well.
Burnley 0-1 Man City
Pep Guardiola deserves credit for how he’s adapted his side this season. If Man City win a 5th title it will be down to a solid defence as much as their attack. Who ever thought we would be saying that? They have conceded one goal in their last 8 League games and are now prepared to go to places like Turf Moore and fight for a 1-0 win.
Fulham 0-1 Leicester
Fulham can’t turn draws into wins and Scott Parker knows he can’t keep saying how well his team have played but they are just unlucky. I fear though that will be the narrative again on Wednesday evening. The Foxes are more streetwise.
Leeds 2-1 Everton
That was a bad loss for Everton on Saturday. Newcastle at home is a game you have to be winning if your serious about taking that next step. Leeds meanwhile scored 3 at Leicester so the momentum should be with the home side.
Villa 1-0 West Ham
Villa showed at the weekend they have a bit of everything. While they have flair in Grealish and Barkley, they also showed great game management to hang on to a 1-0 win. I can see a similar performance here.
I can’t understand why some bookmakers make us favourites to be Grealish’s next club. First of all Stan Kroenke wouldn’t pay the money needed to make it happen, and once it was apparent Villa were willing to sell, the Manchester clubs and Chelsea will simply outbid us. He’s a signing which would prove ambition. He’s that good.
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
Brighton’s win over Spurs could be the game Brighton look back on in May and say that was the moment we survived relegation. It is not just the three points but the manner of how they played was huge from a mentality point of view.
A 7-point cushion puts all the pressure on those in the bottom three. If this was a few weeks ago maybe I would predict Liverpool slipping up but some of their goal scorers have refound their mojo.
Spurs 0-1 Chelsea
We know what tactics Jose likes to use for these games, but can he afford a defensive performance after how his team played on Sunday? If he loses here expect the start of the snipey press conferences, the excuses and probably putting all the blame on Gareth Bale.
LAST WEEKS RESULTS
I hope most readers will be aware we also predict the midweek League fixtures. It would help me if Dan Kit and Sue didn’t! Anyone not aware will know from now on, and well … you have to break a few eggs to make an omelette.
I was happy with my 11 points, only to see Sue get 9 so I don’t make up the ground I was hoping for. A Shout out to lykmatt who got the highest score of 13 points. 11 was the second highest (me and Arsha) Sue, Herbz and . em got 9 points
Anyone new to the game do not feel it is too late to join in.
We are over half way through the season but you only need to be in top 24 to qualify for the EUROS which is a separate competitions
Admin has agreed a cash prize of 1 million pounds ……only joking lol! I’m sure I can stretch to an Arsenal shirt for the two winners. I didn’t realise the game would be so popular so maybe at some point we should have a discussion for next season to make it even better?
Good luck this week peeps and hope you stay safe…
Top 24 qualify for Euros
Dan Kit 123
Sue 115
ME 111
Shakir 100
Highbury Hero 99
Khadii 99
lykmatt 98
Kstx 96
Declan 96
Easyguys 93
Dunchirado 93
Terrah 91
Arsha 90
Dhoni 87
Davars 87
Samson 85
Buchi 83
EDu 82
EM 81
SJ 80
Sid 79
Joe Gunner 78
Sagie 77
Olushorlar 73
Dotash 71
Dan
‘By your own logic whoever played on Saturday couldn’t possibly start at Molineux?’
There might be some folk here with that type of twisted logic, but I would imagine that the more practical types would go for some mild squad rotation. Perhaps welcome Saka & Tierney back from their injuries and replacing Lacazette if he’s not fit from his bad fall. If anyone needs a break it would in my opinion be Holding, so switching him with Luiz & bringing Gabriel back off of the bench, but no big cup type team rotation.
I was being sarcastic mate
Was trying to point out that of course players can play sat – Tuesday
So why not last weekend ?
Dan, in that FA game, we were sloppy in front of goal, we miss ESR and some players had bad day. Those 3 factors have nothing to do with the coach, as though he picked the team but he wouldn’t be the one to teach our players how to shoot or have a good first touch, you will also agree with me there was no way ESR could have played in that match due to his injury, so the major blame is not for the coach or team rotation but those players who are performing below expectations. Those guy that started the match are supposed to be our core spine, they are supposed to be starting our every game
Dan is over flogging the issue, it’s normal to rest players and rotate for cup games. and especially this season with congested fixtures. our team isn’t stable yet we have lot of young players who needs to be nurtured not ground to a halt. Despite rotation we still have players on short term injuries, as an arsenal fans who knows how unlucky we have been with injuries, we should not complain when the manager rotate. am happy the likes of Pepe are coming back to form, that will help healthy competition and encourage team rotation
Flogging the issue
That’s way of saying im correct but person don’t want to admit it lol
OK. I admit you are correct. are you happy now? lol
Wolves 1-2 Arsenal
Sheffield 1-1 westbrom
Man u 3-2 Soton
Newcastle 1-1 palace
Burnley 0-3 man city
Fulham 1-2 Leicester
Leeds 2-3 Everton
Villa 0-0 westham
Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
Spurs 2-1 Chelsea
I agree with this prediction,
Sue🙌 you are really pushing Dan, factoring how far you were 👌