Dan’s midweek EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal make it 5 against Villa

Dan’s EPL Predictions… Wk 5
Crystal Palace 1-0 Brentford
My prediction depends on if Zaha is fit, Vieira admitting his Eagles have to play another way when their star man is not available.
He was fit enough to be on the bench on Saturday which tells me he was smartly being saved for the more winnable fixture?
Fulham 1-0 Brighton
Fulham won’t have lost any confidence despite losing at the weekend.
Mitrovic proved countless times he can score in the Championship, but last time Fulham got promoted he struggled to do the same in the topflight.
The way he’s started proves that last time out he didn’t have the trust of Scott Parker. He’s now showing what he can do with an arm around his shoulder.
Saints 1-2 Chelsea
I’m expecting Chelsea to do something big in the last few days of the transfer window.
Tuesday will be the start of a big 24 hours for the Blues. They most likely will spend a lot of money on a new striker (and even more) but for the moment will have to settle for winning without playing well, like they did at the weekend.
Leeds 1-0 Everton
When I heard Everton signed Neal Maupay, I realized just how fallen they have fallen and how their days of being contenders for Europe are over. They simply would not have made that signing a couple of years ago.
They haven’t got the personality to handle a raucous atmosphere at Elland Road.
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
With Man United on Sunday Arteta might be tempted to make a couple of changes but I would like him to stick with a winning team.
What was noticeable when I looked at the bench on Saturday is we are still relying on youngsters for any creative options.
I’m hoping Edu in the next week adds a CM and some sort of attacker. Could be the difference between top 4 and not as any injury to Jesus and Party /Xhaka, we don’t have the same level of quality.
The Emirates atmosphere has become so good it might even start to intimidate the opposition. That’s a credit to Arteta for building a team who the fans find likeable.
Villa don’t have the personality to cope with that atmosphere.
Cherries 0-1 Wolves
When the Cherries looked at their opening fixtures on their return to the topflight, they would have taken 3 points of their first 4.
The issue isn’t the results but the performances.
How can you raise confidence for a match 3 days after you have conceded 9.
Wolves are ideal opponents because they are not high scorers, but I just think It’s too quick a turn around after Anfield.
Scott Parker has spelled it out to the owners, ‘we need help’ and ‘as a club we need to decide what we want to beat’.
That’s a manager hinting that his employers are keeping the money in the bank from promotion and are financially prepared for relegation because their worst case is they get their parachute payments.
City 3-0 N Forest
If you look at the Champions bench at the weekend you will notice Pep is actually working with quite a small squad.
Might be able to start Alvarez and keep Haaland on the bench for a breather.
Aren’t you missing a few matches..?
Just watched Aston Villa vs Westham. Villa are a useful side but can’t see them tearing us apart like they did two seasons ago when Grealish and Watkins ran riot. Predict a 2-1, possibly 3-1 victory to our lot unless we totally fail to show up on the day.
Southampton 1 – 2 Chelsea
Leeds 2 – 1 Everton
Arsenal 3 – 1 Aston Villa
Bournemouth 0 – 2 Wolves
Man City 3 – 0 Nottingham Forest
West Ham 2 – 1 Tottenham
Liverpool 2 – 2 Newcastle
Leicester 2 – 1 Man United
Palace 1 – 1 Brentford
Fulham 1 – 2 Brighton
@Admin Pat, How much point do one get for getting the correct score? And how much for getting who wins?
Angelo it’s 3points for correct score and a point for correct result
Southampton 1 – 2 Chelsea
Leeds 2 – 0 Everton
Arsenal 2 – 0 Aston Villa
Bournemouth 0 – 2 Wolves
Man City 4 – 0 Nottingham Forest
West Ham 2 – 2 Tottenham
Liverpool 4 – 1 Newcastle
Leicester 0 – 2 Man United
Palace 2 – 1 Brentford
Fulham 1 – 2 Brighton
Palace 3-2 Brentford
Fulham 1-1 Brighton
Soton 0-1 Chelsea
Leeds 1-2 Everton
Arsenal 2-0 villa
Bournemouth 0-0 wolves
Man city 3-0 N forest
Westham 2-3spurs
Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle
Leicester 2-1 man united
Palace 2-2 Brentford
Fulham 2-1 Brighton
Soton 1-2 Chelsea
Leeds 1-1 Everton
Arsenal 2-0 villa
Bournemouth 0-2 wolves
Man city 3-0 N forest
Westham 2-2 spurs
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle
For some strange reason I expect a nervous Villa with there coach very concern about our celebration.
This is the game I expect Jesus to resume his goal scoring form in.
I also expect this game to be last with current squad members as I do expect the strengthening of the spine shortly after.
Crystal palace 2 Vs 1 Brentford
Fulham 2 Vs 1 Brighton
Southampton 1 Vs 2 Chelsea
Leeds 2 Vs 1 Everton
Arsenal 2 Vs 1 Aston villa
Bournemouth 1 Vs 2 wolves
Man city 3 Vs 0 Nottingham forest
West ham 1 Vs 2 Tottenham
Liverpool 2 Vs 1 Newcastle
Leicester city 1 Vs 2 man United
Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Brentford
Fulham 1 – 1 Brighton
Southampton 0 – 2 Chelsea
Leeds 2 – 2 Everton
Arsenal 2 – 0 Aston Villa
Bournemouth 1 – 2 Wolves
Man City 3 – 0 N Forest
West Ham 1 – 1 Tottenham
Liverpool 2 – 1 Newcastle
Leicester 1 – 2 Manchester United