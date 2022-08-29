Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s midweek EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal make it 5 against Villa

Dan’s EPL Predictions… Wk 5

Crystal Palace 1-0 Brentford

My prediction depends on if Zaha is fit, Vieira admitting his Eagles have to play another way when their star man is not available.

He was fit enough to be on the bench on Saturday which tells me he was smartly being saved for the more winnable fixture?

 Fulham 1-0 Brighton

Fulham won’t have lost any confidence despite losing at the weekend.

Mitrovic proved countless times he can score in the Championship, but last time Fulham got promoted he struggled to do the same in the topflight.

The way he’s started proves that last time out he didn’t have the trust of Scott Parker. He’s now showing what he can do with an arm around his shoulder.

 Saints 1-2 Chelsea

I’m expecting Chelsea to do something big in the last few days of the transfer window.

Tuesday will be the start of a big 24 hours for the Blues. They most likely will spend a lot of money on a new striker (and even more) but for the moment will have to settle for winning without playing well, like they did at the weekend.

Leeds 1-0 Everton

When I heard Everton signed Neal Maupay, I realized just how fallen they have fallen and how their days of being contenders for Europe are over. They simply would not have made that signing a couple of years ago.

They haven’t got the personality to handle a raucous atmosphere at Elland Road.

Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa

With Man United on Sunday Arteta might be tempted to make a couple of changes but I would like him to stick with a winning team.

What was noticeable when I looked at the bench on Saturday is we are still relying on youngsters for any creative options.

I’m hoping Edu in the next week adds a CM and some sort of attacker. Could be the difference between top 4 and not as any injury to Jesus and Party /Xhaka, we don’t have the same level of quality.

The Emirates atmosphere has become so good it might even start to intimidate the opposition. That’s a credit to Arteta for building a team who the fans find likeable.

Villa don’t have the personality to cope with that atmosphere.

Cherries 0-1 Wolves

When the Cherries looked at their opening fixtures on their return to the topflight, they would have taken 3 points of their first 4.

The issue isn’t the results but the performances.

How can you raise confidence for a match 3 days after you have conceded 9.

Wolves are ideal opponents because they are not high scorers, but I just think It’s too quick a turn around after Anfield.

Scott Parker has spelled it out to the owners, ‘we need help’ and ‘as a club we need to decide what we want to beat’.

That’s a manager hinting that his employers are keeping the money in the bank from promotion and are financially prepared for relegation because their worst case is they get their parachute payments.

City 3-0 N Forest

If you look at the Champions bench at the weekend you will notice Pep is actually working with quite a small squad.

Might be able to start Alvarez and keep Haaland on the bench for a breather.

Dan Smith

 

LAST WEEKS TABLE

Longbenark 36
Sid 36
SJ 35
INDIAN Gunner London 33
Phenom 31
Die Hard 30
Yayo 30
Matthew 30
Rob 49- 30
Oluseyi – 30
Goonersia 29
Splendid 29
Prince 29
Sue P 29
GB 28
TN Arsenal 28
Toney 28
Zeek 28
JRA 27
Loose Cannon 27
Kuhepson 27
AntiVirus 27
Kenya 001- 27
Quincy 27
ONYANGO 27
D Kit 27
Ackshay 26
Gotanidea -26
Okobino 26
HH 26
Uzil Ozil 25
Misgana 25
I 25
Terrah 25
Dotash 25
Ba Thea 24
Stephanie 24
Famochi 25
labass 24
k tYSON 23
Taiwo 4321- 23
Tom 23
Nemesis Of A Spud 22
ME 22
MTG 22
Gundown 22
Khadi 22
Savage 21
EDU 21
Olushorlor 20
J Gunner 20
Sagie 20
Arsha 20
Adiva 19
ANGELO 18
Flash G 18
OGHENE 16
Ruler System 15
Adeybayo 15
Dunchirado 14
Ayan 14
Admin 14
lima 13
Rusty 13
Kobin 13
EBlaze 13
J Legend 13
K Hristov 12
J Bauer 12
my name is lehman -11
Dendrite 11
koktafo 10
Gogo 10
Gibson power 10
j moati 10
Chuck 9
Easyguy 9
Royal Challenger 8
Jo Gunz 8
Mr Fox 8
lucia 8
Drayton 8
Top 4 Never Again 8
ST Joachim 8
Samson A 8
Surajo malah 7
illiteraite 7
mishael leashim 6
Mide 6
Azeez Omerah Cole 6
Zig -5
Big Sam 4
Elsammy 4
Adajim 2
Mishrel Leashim 2
Lucia 2
tesfie 1
Posted by

Tags Predictions

13 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Just watched Aston Villa vs Westham. Villa are a useful side but can’t see them tearing us apart like they did two seasons ago when Grealish and Watkins ran riot. Predict a 2-1, possibly 3-1 victory to our lot unless we totally fail to show up on the day.

    Reply

  3. Southampton 1 – 2 Chelsea
    Leeds 2 – 1 Everton
    Arsenal 3 – 1 Aston Villa
    Bournemouth 0 – 2 Wolves
    Man City 3 – 0 Nottingham Forest
    West Ham 2 – 1 Tottenham
    Liverpool 2 – 2 Newcastle
    Leicester 2 – 1 Man United
    Palace 1 – 1 Brentford
    Fulham 1 – 2 Brighton

    Reply

  5. Southampton 1 – 2 Chelsea
    Leeds 2 – 0 Everton
    Arsenal 2 – 0 Aston Villa
    Bournemouth 0 – 2 Wolves
    Man City 4 – 0 Nottingham Forest
    West Ham 2 – 2 Tottenham
    Liverpool 4 – 1 Newcastle
    Leicester 0 – 2 Man United
    Palace 2 – 1 Brentford
    Fulham 1 – 2 Brighton

    Reply

  6. Palace 3-2 Brentford
    Fulham 1-1 Brighton
    Soton 0-1 Chelsea
    Leeds 1-2 Everton
    Arsenal 2-0 villa
    Bournemouth 0-0 wolves
    Man city 3-0 N forest
    Westham 2-3spurs
    Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle

    Reply

  7. Palace 2-2 Brentford
    Fulham 2-1 Brighton
    Soton 1-2 Chelsea
    Leeds 1-1 Everton
    Arsenal 2-0 villa
    Bournemouth 0-2 wolves
    Man city 3-0 N forest
    Westham 2-2 spurs
    Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

    Reply

  8. For some strange reason I expect a nervous Villa with there coach very concern about our celebration.

    This is the game I expect Jesus to resume his goal scoring form in.
    I also expect this game to be last with current squad members as I do expect the strengthening of the spine shortly after.

    Reply

  9. Crystal palace 2 Vs 1 Brentford
    Fulham 2 Vs 1 Brighton
    Southampton 1 Vs 2 Chelsea
    Leeds 2 Vs 1 Everton
    Arsenal 2 Vs 1 Aston villa
    Bournemouth 1 Vs 2 wolves
    Man city 3 Vs 0 Nottingham forest
    West ham 1 Vs 2 Tottenham
    Liverpool 2 Vs 1 Newcastle
    Leicester city 1 Vs 2 man United

    Reply

  10. Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Brentford
    Fulham 1 – 1 Brighton
    Southampton 0 – 2 Chelsea
    Leeds 2 – 2 Everton
    Arsenal 2 – 0 Aston Villa
    Bournemouth 1 – 2 Wolves
    Man City 3 – 0 N Forest
    West Ham 1 – 1 Tottenham
    Liverpool 2 – 1 Newcastle

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs