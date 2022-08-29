Dan’s midweek EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal make it 5 against Villa

Dan’s EPL Predictions… Wk 5

Crystal Palace 1-0 Brentford

My prediction depends on if Zaha is fit, Vieira admitting his Eagles have to play another way when their star man is not available.

He was fit enough to be on the bench on Saturday which tells me he was smartly being saved for the more winnable fixture?

Fulham 1-0 Brighton

Fulham won’t have lost any confidence despite losing at the weekend.

Mitrovic proved countless times he can score in the Championship, but last time Fulham got promoted he struggled to do the same in the topflight.

The way he’s started proves that last time out he didn’t have the trust of Scott Parker. He’s now showing what he can do with an arm around his shoulder.

Saints 1-2 Chelsea

I’m expecting Chelsea to do something big in the last few days of the transfer window.

Tuesday will be the start of a big 24 hours for the Blues. They most likely will spend a lot of money on a new striker (and even more) but for the moment will have to settle for winning without playing well, like they did at the weekend.

Leeds 1-0 Everton

When I heard Everton signed Neal Maupay, I realized just how fallen they have fallen and how their days of being contenders for Europe are over. They simply would not have made that signing a couple of years ago.

They haven’t got the personality to handle a raucous atmosphere at Elland Road.

Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa

With Man United on Sunday Arteta might be tempted to make a couple of changes but I would like him to stick with a winning team.

What was noticeable when I looked at the bench on Saturday is we are still relying on youngsters for any creative options.

I’m hoping Edu in the next week adds a CM and some sort of attacker. Could be the difference between top 4 and not as any injury to Jesus and Party /Xhaka, we don’t have the same level of quality.

The Emirates atmosphere has become so good it might even start to intimidate the opposition. That’s a credit to Arteta for building a team who the fans find likeable.

Villa don’t have the personality to cope with that atmosphere.

Cherries 0-1 Wolves

When the Cherries looked at their opening fixtures on their return to the topflight, they would have taken 3 points of their first 4.

The issue isn’t the results but the performances.

How can you raise confidence for a match 3 days after you have conceded 9.

Wolves are ideal opponents because they are not high scorers, but I just think It’s too quick a turn around after Anfield.

Scott Parker has spelled it out to the owners, ‘we need help’ and ‘as a club we need to decide what we want to beat’.

That’s a manager hinting that his employers are keeping the money in the bank from promotion and are financially prepared for relegation because their worst case is they get their parachute payments.

City 3-0 N Forest

If you look at the Champions bench at the weekend you will notice Pep is actually working with quite a small squad.

Might be able to start Alvarez and keep Haaland on the bench for a breather.

Dan Smith

