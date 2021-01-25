Dan’s midweek EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal benefit from the rest?

I hope enough of you saw me mention last week that we will be counting the midweek EPL games into our predictions.

Arsenal head to Saint Marys for the second time in 4 days. Spoiler alert! Get ready for us to win and some gooners to claim it justified sacrificing the FA Cup.

I watched the Gunners win Doubles before, others Trebles so they managed to play every few days.

Saints 1-1 Arsenal

If we win, we go 8th! I’m sorry but that’s not enough to justify throwing away the FA Cup!

Some readers have suggested we are only 7 points off 4th. That’s like saying West Ham are in a title race because they are only 8 points away from top.

Be honest, look at our performances this season and do you really think we are good enough to put the run needed to qualify for the Champions League? Why? Because we beat (apart from Chelsea) Newcastle, Brighton and West Bromwich?

When we faced anyone half decent in Crystal Palace and the Saints, we failed to win.

While you’re watching this game, I want you to also ask yourself how much difference does it make that some players had a rest?

By some people’s theory the Saints should be tired because they fielded a strong 11 at the weekend. I would much rather go into Tuesday with the momentum of winning, rather than losing but players having the weekend off.

Palace 1-0 West Ham

West Ham have mastered the habit of not playing well but grinding out wins. It’s funny that Hammers fans don’t care about the ‘West Ham way’ when they are getting three points.

If Zaha is fit though I fancy Palace.

Newcastle 0-2 Leeds

I can’t feel sorry for Steve Bruce or Newcastle. Both parties knew what they were getting. Mike Ashley only cares about staying in the division so only requires someone to grind out 40 points. Bruce is doing that.

We know you can get at Leeds defensively but even then; I’m not convinced the Toon will show any ambition.

West Bromwich 0-2 Man City

KDB injured for 6 weeks gives hope to those chasing the title. While they have the best squad in the country, he and Aguero are two you simply cannot replace. It means City might be less clinical in the final third and have to be patient.

If Cheltenham can keep them out for 80 mins there’s hope for the rest.

Burnley 1-0 Villa

This is my first opportunity to discuss Villa since the controversial goal they conceded at Man City. Listening to Dean Smith complain about VAR I couldn’t help but think, ‘isn’t the only reason your still in this division because goal line technology didn’t work at Sheffield United?’

He didn’t mind VAR not stepping in that day, did he?

Chelsea 2-0 Wolves

This is a massive game for Frank Lampard who’s starting to snipe at reporters. Sometimes though you need the luck of a fixture coming at the right time. Wolves are not as confident as they have been or will be again.

Brighton 1-1 Fulham

Biggest game of the week. Fulham win they are only two points behind their hosts, lose and the gap between them and safety is 8. That’s because even when playing well, the Cottagers could only draw games.

I think more of the same here, there will reach a point in the match where the hosts will accept a draw.

Everton 2-1 Leicester

Leicester’s hope of another shock title win will be hurt by not having Vardy for a few weeks. Not many teams build everything around one player like the Foxes do.

I expect to see Leicester fall off the pace in the next month.

Man United 2-0 Sheffield United

The manner of how they beat Liverpool on Sunday will be huge to Man United ‘s belief. I keep waiting for them to have a game where they show up and be over confident but to be fair it’s not happening (bet now I said that it will happen!)

Spurs 1-1 Liverpool.

It’s way too reactionary to rule Liverpool out of the title race. They just need that one result to build momentum off. Facing a Jose Mourinho side when your attack isn’t functioning is the last side you want to play.

Top 24 qualify for Euros.

