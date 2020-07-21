Dan’s midweek EPL Predictions – Will Arteta make wholesale changes?

Dan’s midweek EPL Predictions

Watford 0-2 City

Nigel Pearson arrived in December with Watford bottom of the table, with the objective of keeping them in the Premier League. He was on course to achieve that target which makes me think there’s been a falling out behind the scenes? Even if their owners feared relegation, if they had waited at least to see the Bournemouth result they would have learnt that they could lose their last two fixtures, the Cherries win theirs and it would still come down to goal difference. Villa would need 4 points to stop that. So, it will be fascinating to see if they go for the win or is the priority keeping the score low? Would they bite your hand off for a 1-0 defeat as crazy as that sounds? Bournemouth and Villa couldn’t handpick a better side to trust to help the goal difference, but City looked strangely subdued on Saturday.

Villa 1-2 Arsenal

I’m wondering if Arteta will make wholesale changes based on how much physically and mentally we put into the FA Cup. That decision could have a massive say on the relegation picture, as could what we do at home to Watford. Villa will know by kick off their safety chances. My prediction’s based on my thinking our manager does rotate but with him being able to make 5 subs his bench could make the difference.

Man United 2-1 West Ham

It would be harsh to be too critical of your first defeat in 19 games, but Ole will be concerned how they performed on Sunday. For a manager who talks about the standards of the club, to play like that in a FA Cup semi-final was very unlike a Man United. It may be time to make a decision about De Gea who is making way too many mistakes, especially with how Henderson has been performing on loan at Sheffield United. The good news for the Red Devils was Leicester dropping points meaning their top 4 hopes are in their own hands. West Ham might be a tougher fixture now that they are pretty much safe.

Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea

Sunday was a timely moment for Chelsea to produce their best performance of the season. Sometimes you need luck that you can’t control, and this is one of those times. Any other time this would be a tough run in but suddenly it’s the best time possible to go to Anfield. The Champions have nothing to play for while Chelsea need 3 points to guarantee a top 4 finish.

Dan Smith