Dan’s Midweek EPL Predictions with Arsenal having rest ahead of Liverpool game

As I write this, Leicester and Chelsea have announced the sacking of their managers.

Their owners may have replacements lined up, so come Tuesday could have a new face in the dugout, which makes our midweek predictions tricky.

There’s a unique situation where those who lost their job at the weekend might have work waiting for them.

Graham Potter can’t claim to have done well at the Bridge while Brendan Rodgers has been struggling all season, yet both will still be considered decent coaches.

While both ideally might want a break from the stress they equally don’t know when the next offer will come along.

Would the Foxes fancy Potter whose body of work at Brighton shouldn’t be forgotten?

Spurs were once said to have considered enquiring for Rodgers. Would they still have faith in his abilities?

Cherries 1-1 Brighton

This is one of Brighton’s games in hand in their race for a top 4 finish. A sentence I can’t believe I’m writing in April.

I counted the Cherries still have to play 6 sides alongside them in the relegation scrap.

The majority of those are under pressure to stay up, while Bournemouth are a club who would have prepared for the Championship as a likely scenario.

It means their fans will stick with them unlike what some of their rivals have to deal with.

The visitors are the better footballing side, but are not always clinical which might keep the home side in with a chance of a point.

Leeds 2-1 Forest

The opening 35 mins at the Emirates on Saturday summed up where Leeds are at.

They have no problem making chances, but their defence will always give away something silly.

Leeds goes above Forest with a win, one of many clashes from now till end of season where bottom 8 face each other.

Elland Road can be an intimidating place and could be vital in Leeds staying up.

Leeds will go for the win while I’m not sure the visitors will.

Leicester 0-1 Villa

As already written Leicester might have a new manager in charge by Tuesday, not that he will have long with his new squad.

Now in the bottom three the Foxes haven’t got time to wait around.

Either way Villa know this is an ideal time to visit the King Power.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Two teams who might have given up their top 4 hopes. I can’t believe I’m writing that about these two clubs in April.

Chelsea can’t mathematically finish above us, which is one of many reasons why they have sacked their manager for the second time this season.

Two club’s going through the motions, and it might show in this game.

Man United 2-2 Brentford

For all the positive signs they have made at times this season there have still to be many games where United’s attitude hasn’t been correct.

That happened on Sunday which means they are making the race for top 4 more hard then it needs to be.

Play how they did at the weekend and Brentford can get a result.

West Ham 0-2 Newcastle

You can see how they celebrated at the final whistle on Sunday the significance of the Toon’s wins over Man United.

Eddie Howe knows it was their best performance in a while and will feel they are back on track after going off the boil.

All that mattered to West Ham at the weekend was the result not the performance, and their future will be decided by the games against those around him.

If they are that negative again though on Wednesday, they will be asking for defeat.

As this is submitted before Everton Vs Spurs, table for weekend will follow …

Dan

