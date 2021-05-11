Dan’s Midweek EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal shock Chelsea?

Due to every point being crucial in crowning the inaugural JustArsenal EPL predictions Champion, we will be including the midweek fixtures.
It puts us in a unique situation where we have to forecast the Man United v Liverpool fixture without knowing how United fared against Leicester. Don’t blame me, blame United fans who thought it was a good idea to break into Old Trafford and injure six police officers.
Tuesday
Man United 1-0 Leicester
Ole’s not happy that this will be United’s 2nd out of 3 fixtures in the space of 5 days. I maintain if he’s not happy then blame your ‘fans’. Maybe some supporters need to learn that breaking into Old Trafford, throwing missiles and injuring police officers will have consequences.
With Champions League qualification assured, Leicester will be hoping their opponents rest talent for Thursday, but even if they do, it doesn’t mean the Foxes have the mentality to cope with the pressure. Which is a shame, as they deserve to enjoy FA Cup Final week (why is that not after the League finishes?)
Saints 1-1 Palace
I’m writing this before Fulham play Burnley, so the Saints could be safe by time they kick off. Essentially though Fulham have to win all their games, so I don’t think the Saints are sweating.
I like to think the Eagles will carry on playing positively now they are safe, but that could have been because they were playing Sheffield United.
Wednesday
Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal
One of those games that I’m grateful there are no fans at, because boy would the home supporters kick us while we are down (let’s be honest we would do the same).
We have to win our remaining games just to have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe (if 7th is enough), while they don’t have enough eyes – given how much they have to focus on. They have an FA Cup and Champions League Final to look forward too.
Anyone else see the irony that on Sunday Arteta made the choices he should have made on Thursday? E.g. Saka at left back, Martinelli starting, etc.
Thursday
Aston Villa 1-2 Everton
When I predicted West Ham vs Everton, I pointed out how both sides have dropped silly points every time they are expected to push on.
The Toffees for example have got results at Old Trafford, White Hart Lane, Anfield and the Emirates, yet have lost at home to Newcastle, Fulham and Burnley.
So it would be like them days after getting three points at West Ham to slip up at Villa. They must realise this is their last chance to challenge for a European place. A win puts them 6th so the motivation should be high.
Man United 1-1 Liverpool
As much as Ole insists he doesn’t care if resting players for the Europa Final impacts those in the race for the top four, you know secretly he’d love to cost Liverpool a place in the Champions League. I’d go as far as saying if with 10 mins to go this was a draw, he’d see out the game just to hurt Klopp’s men.
When you've done your EPL Predictions, start thinking guys of your teams, flops, etc of season as in the next few days and weeks we will do a poll and vote for the inaugural JustArsenal team of the season, and teams based on other criteria.
Good luck peeps
Dan
Honestly, I don’t see it.
Chelsea is the opposite to WBA
I hope we win but not feeling confident about it at all ☹️😭
Happy Birthday Kev62 😆🍻🎁
Manchester 2-1 Leicester
Saints 1-0 Palace
Chavs 2-0 Arsenal
Villa 1-1 Toffees
Mancs 3-2 Scousers
No comment, just a depressed lamentation.
What make a successful football coach/ manager? Hard to say, but I think it’s a gift. A rare talent that some have – a chosen few – the rest don’t. And there is no such thing in sports as “great by association”. Pep Guardiola have the gift, his former handyman Mikel Arteta have not.
The most important thing for AFC the summer of 2021 is to get a first class manager, and there are some guys out there capable for the job… Alex Allegri, Diego Simeone, Ralf Rangnick, or (as a dark horse) Graham Potter. To mention some. With Mikel Arteta the next season will be as miserable as this one that all fans want to forget. And it’s much easier to get one of those coaches during the summer than 12 rounds into the new season with Arsenal on the lower half of the table. When it has become obvious to everybody that MA have to go. It would just ruin another season.
It will be the same thing again with Arteta of that simple reason that he is not qualified for this work. To be assistant coach is one thing, to lead the training etc, but the brain work (strategy, tactics…) and the experience it takes to change gameplan under the match if necessary, he lack those qualities. That is “the gift” part.
The season 2021-22 will be exactly the same as 2020-21 if owner kronk and the Arsenal board let Arteta stay and continue his ruin at Emirates.
Let me just remind you of the situation after 12 rounds this now dying season…
Tottenham 24-10 25p
Liverpool 27-18 25p
Leicester 24-15 24p
Southampton 24-17 23p
Man United 20-17 23p
Chelsea 25-12 22p
Man City 19-11 22p
Aston Villa 23-15 21p
West Ham 20-15 20p
Everton 21-18 20p
Crystal Palace 18-17 17p
Newcastle 14-18 17p
Wolves 11-16 17p
Leeds 17-22 14p
AND as number 15 on the table… Arsenal Football Club, 12 played matches, 4 victories, 1 tie and 7 losses!
Get rid of this poor man or it will happen again.
ManU 2-1 Leicester
Southampton 1-1 Palace
Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal
Aston Villa 0-1 Everton
ManU 2-2 Liverpool