Dan’s Midweek Premier League EPL Predictions – Arsenal see off Brentford

Cherries 1-0 Everton

The Cherries have not won in their last 4 games and are suddenly conceding goals, while injuries are piling up. Three players are suspended now due to bookings at the weekend.

Everton just shipped 4 at home, so neither of these two teams kick off confident.

David Moyes was talking about Europe after winning at Old Trafford, and I did wonder if the Toffees were getting overconfident.

He also wants an explanation why Gueye’s red card was not overturned after slapping Keane last Monday.

Let me try. He clearly raised his hands and made contact with the face. That is not allowed. The rules do not change because it is a teammate who you hit.

Just because Moyes has been lenient does not mean the FA has to be.

A nervous home win.

Fulham 1-2 Man City

Some Gooners got carried away last week.

Younger fans may not know how hard it is to get over the line in a title race because there was an overreaction to being top of the league in November.

Apparently Mikel Arteta has tactically surpassed Mr Wenger, will be at the Emirates for another 16 years, will lift every trophy, and Pep Guardiola is scared of his friend because he has eclipsed him.

That is the same Pep who has 40 medals as a manager. Only Sir Alex has more in the history of the sport.

With one FA Cup, even if our boss won silverware every season for the next 39 years, he would be 82.

I spent days jumping up and down waving my arms trying to warn my fellow Gooners. They will not listen. By the time we kick off Wednesday night, City could be only 2 points behind us. That is how quickly the outlook can change.

That should give the visitors enough incentive to win at the Cottage.

It is only December, remember. There is a lot of football still to play.

Newcastle 3-1 Spurs

Struggling to balance their European and domestic schedule, Eddie Howe has rotated his squad this week and got the energy he wanted.

I hope Ramsdale now gets a chance in goal, as he is too good to be a number 2 at the age of 27.

With one win in their last 7 league fixtures and home fans booing their players during the match, Thomas Frank is already feeling pressure he would not have dealt with at Brentford.

The Dane is streetwise enough to know it is a gamble to take on the fanbase, but he has to protect his dressing room before anything else. He cannot have them being jeered by home supporters while the game is happening. If anything, it is counterproductive.

Yet when the likes of Conte and Big Ange questioned the fanbase, they never truly got them back on side, so the 52 year old needs to be careful.

His job is not at risk, but the honeymoon is over for Mr Frank and Tottenham.

Arsenal 2-1 Brentford

For the majority of the second half at Stamford Bridge I would have been happy for the final whistle and to settle for a draw. I should not be saying that considering we had a man advantage.

Spurs and Bayern Munich were equally high profile fixtures, so possibly the Gunners just lacked energy after a long week. I hope that is the case and not that players have started to pay attention to the outside noise. There are a lot of people telling a young squad how special they are before they have achieved anything.

Arsenal’s biggest danger in midweek will be themselves. They need to have a better attitude and urgency than on Sunday.

That includes those inside the Emirates. Those in the crowd who think one hand is on the Prem are the same ones who get nervous after 30 minutes if Brentford are holding us or leading. That is when anxiety creeps around the stadium.

Over 90 minutes, the Bees are restricted in how much they can do in attack. We can handle any direct balls.

At least Mikel Arteta has some more attacking options to freshen things up.

Brighton 3-1 Aston Villa

One of the hardest games to predict in midweek because it is two in form teams who are playing decent football.

This is 4th vs 5th, so it could go either way, but only because of home advantage and a lighter schedule, I will pick the Seagulls.

Burnley 0-1 Crystal Palace

In their first ever European campaign, it is no surprise that Palace’s small squad struggle to play directly after the UEFA Conference.

To be fair to Glasner, he did try to warn his employers he needed more transfer activity.

So a midweek round of fixtures after playing Thursday to Sunday is the last thing they need.

Yet in a tight fixture the Eagles have more quality in the final third than the Clarets.

That is a problem for Scott Parker. Burnley are competitive and can stay in games but lack that cutting edge.

Leeds 0-1 Chelsea

I have said for a while that Chelsea have a young squad going in the right direction. If they keep this group together, they will be title challengers in the next couple of seasons.

Yet I asked last week if they would be able on Sunday to find that balance between being motivated and making silly mistakes. Not for the first time this season, they got emotional and ended up playing with 10 men in a game they probably would have won if it had stayed 11 vs 11.

The next challenge is to be consistent. It will not be easy after the physical and mental energy they gave this weekend to travel to Leeds on a cold Wednesday night in December.

Chelsea have proven, though, they can give it back if this becomes a battle at Elland Road. They obviously have more quality in the final third.

Wolves 2-1 Forest

At Villa Park Wolves did not play like the worst team in the division. The issue is when you have 2 points in December, you cannot keep saying that.

It is hard for Rob Edwards to motivate his players and keep them believing, considering their position. If they do not win soon, it will become impossible.

Law of averages. The home side are due some good fortune.

Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland

The Champions have winnable fixtures over Xmas. A couple of wins and goals for Isak, and you will see how quickly confidence and momentum can change in sport.

In the overreaction world we live in, Mo Salah was always going to be rested on Sunday, sandwiched between midweek fixtures. Because their team beat a poor West Ham in a dull game, there are now Liverpool fans who want the Egyptian to stay on the bench Wednesday.

Trent Alexander Arnold was booed and called disloyal for not accepting a new contract at Anfield. Salah did extend his deal, but four months into a new season some want the 33 year old dropped. Does that not make them not loyal and confirm Trent was correct to leave?

If Trent had stayed, look how quick fans would turn on you.

Man United 3-0 West Ham

As I struggled to keep my eyes open on Sunday, I asked myself, is there a duller side in this division than West Ham?

There are poorer teams who at least give it a go. I just cannot see where they find the personality to cause an upset at Old Trafford.

Paqueta’s sending off might be the worst I have seen this season. He is being warned by his ref and even his captain to walk away but carries on arguing. One of the few creative players’ red card shows the lack of leadership at the Hammers. Maybe he wanted midweek off?

You cannot have a player acting this way when you are chasing an equaliser. If that is the Brazilian’s level of composure, then do not have the audacity to demand a move to a top 4 club ever again.

Because of the quick turnaround, table to follow.

Dan Smith

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…