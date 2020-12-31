Dan’s New Year EPL Predictions – 3 in a row for Arsenal?

Hey guys, I am travelling home on Saturday, so if it’s okay please wait till then for me to update the EPL Predictions table..

Man United 1-0 Villa

Just like against Wolves in midweek, United will find a way to get over the line without playing well. I still can’t see a title challenge long term though.

Everton 1-0 West Ham

West Ham’s small squad has played twice since Everton last played so in theory the Toffees should have an advantage? It’s a shame they lose the benefit of fans inside Goodison, as 2000 supporters were making a difference.

West Bromwich 0-1 Arsenal

I still maintain that Sam Allardyce will improve West Bromwich once he gets an uninterrupted week working with players on the training pitch. You can’t ignore though that they are a team who have conceded 8 goals in his first two home matches.

Spurs 2-2 Leeds

Leeds’s style of play seems to divide opinion. Some feel Bielsa shouldn’t get the plaudits he gets as defensively setting up a team is just as important as attacking. Yet, having the ethos that makes you score 5 away from home means maybe you have to accept the odd heavy defeat?

Palace 0-1 Sheffield United

Roy Hodgson has again used his experience to not allow a difficult Xmas to become a crisis, clearly with some harsh words at half time in midweek! Essentially though they haven’t played well over the holidays and I sense the visitors are due some luck.

Brighton 1-1 Wolves

Early in the season I wrote how Brighton were playing well but not getting the results they deserve, now I simply think they are not playing well.

Burnley 1-0 Fulham

As I write this it’s unclear if Fulham will be able to play due to a number of positive cases of Covid being reported.

Ever since Sean Dyche claimed Burnley were looking like their old selves, they have only lost two out of 9. For their best run of the season to happen over Xmas makes a mockery of managers who claim you need a big squad to cope with the schedule.

Newcastle 0-2 Leicester

Steve Bruce has a knack of getting a result when he really needs to (the 0-0 with Liverpool) but I maintain these are the type of games the Toon don’t want to see him parking the bus in. Letting Leicester have possession means Vardy can’t hit you on the break, I guess?

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

In previous big games this season I seen these two teams approach fixtures like this as ‘must not lose’ rather than must win so why would this be any different?

Liverpool 3-0 Saints

Twice over Xmas I predicted the Champions would score lots of goals and twice they have been held. Law of averages says though they won’t go three games without finding their scoring boots!

Leave your EPL predictions below…

Dan Smith