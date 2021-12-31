Dan’s New Year EPL Predictions – Will Man City game define Arsenal’s season?

Arsenal 1-1 Man City

No exaggeration to say this month could decide which direction our season is heading into.

These are the type of fixtures which are a true reflection of how much progress we have made. I wrote this same thing when we went to Anfield.

It’s not a disgrace to lose to the Champions, but it’s how you lose.

I want to see some character and bravery from the Gunners.

Do they believe they can actually beat Man City?

Will they show smart game management?

If we concede first do, we feel sorry for ourselves and fall apart?

I just want to see Arteta has learnt from previous encounters…

Watford 1-4 Spurs

Watford have a system of ‘we play you play’, which will get them results, but against the likes of Spurs could see a heavy defeat.

Whisper it quietly, Kane and Son might have found their mojo again

Palace 2-0 West Ham

It showed on Boxing Day that West Ham have a small squad who can’t cope with the schedule.

A New Year’s Day at Selhurst Park should be buzzing and will give the Eagles some added energy.

Brentford 1-1 Villa

The atmosphere at Brentford makes this a tough fixture for Villa.

In general under Gerrard they have mastered the art of getting results even when not playing well.

This would be a decent point.

Everton 2-0 Brighton

Goodison on New Year’s weekend should be a great atmosphere but also one some Toffees players might not enjoy playing in.

Evertonians will be showing up thinking this is an ideal chance for a rare win, and it won’t take long for them to get frustrated if things are not going well.

Pressure would be huge on Rafa if he doesn’t get the three points.

Leeds 0-1 Burnley

Burnley start the day 5 points behind Leeds, so this is a big game.

Bielsa has had the last two fixtures postponed so hasn’t had a chance to show that he can learn from recent heavy defeats and adapt his tactics.

I’m just not sure at 66 he’s going to change his ethos.

This will play into the visitors’ hands.

Saints 1-1 Newcastle

I expect Newcastle to splash the cash in the next month which will be enough to keep them in the division.

In the short term though the Toon can take so much confidence from how they played against Man United, a game they should have won.

They played so well though, they can take that momentum into this fixture.

Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Depending on how we fare on Saturday, Chelsea and Liverpool could be 12 and 11 points behind Man City respectively in the title race.

They say you learn about how great managers are when things are going wrong.

How Tuchel has responded to a few dropped points by blaming officials, injuries and the fixture list had come across as a man not coping with the pressure when there’s a bit of adversity.

Chelsea suddenly is making small mistakes defensively making it a bad time to face Liverpool’s attack.

Man United 1-1 Wolves

The reason Man United are in their current position is they lack consistency.

It wouldn’t be a shock if they didn’t show up and dropped points here.

A lot been made of Ronaldo’s body language when things are going wrong.

It reminds me how Henry used to act in his final season with us, not hiding his frustration if one of his peers misplaced a pass.

The problem is that asking Ronaldo to change is asking him to change the personality that made him the player he has been in the first place.

LAST WEEKS TABLE

Remember top 32 qualify for next year’s World Cup

Sue 128

Gotanidea 125

keV 82- 125

Turbo 121

Terrah 121

Kenya 001- 121

I 120

Edu 120

Ackshay 119

Mambo 118

Samson A 118

Dotash 117

Adiva 117

Prince 116

Declan 116

Phenom 115

Matthew 115

Rob 49- 115

Khadii 113

J gunner 113

Sid 113

Okobino 113

Dotash 112

Admin 112

Me 112

Toney 111

Sue P 110

Stephanie 110

Easy guys 110

Dan Kit 106

Tom 105

HH 103

Splendid 103

Ernie Blaze 100

Goonersia 100

Uzi Ozil 99

Rusty 98

Dunchrado 96

MTG 94

SJ 93

Yayo 91

Sagie 89

K Tyson 88

Loose cannon 88

Owei 86

Adamjim 84

Oslo gunner 82

Shakir 82

Seroti 79

Onyango 73

BA Thea 65

Famochi 64

Kobin 63

Die hard 57

Instrooments 57

Voyageur 56

Dendrite 55

Gunner Rey 54

Guy 53

Timothy 53

Zeek 49

Dhoni 47

Labass 47

Angus 44

Indian gunner London 44

Elvis 39

Adeski 36

Gogo 34

Blue 17-33

Baron 29

Mark 2.0- 28

Kelvin A- 26

Abbass 25

Illiterate 25

PJSA 23

Jo Gunz 22

Sol 21

Tomorrow 20

J Legend 20

Hackiubee 19

lucia 19

Third Man JW 18

Drayton 16

Longbenark 15

Anti keV 15

phil 14

Olushorlor 14

Anti virus 13

Odi 12

Kuz 11

Montana 11

Diddie 11

Musa 11

Davars 10

George 10

BTG 10

Leno happy 10.

Ezegou Kevin 9

mubz ug- 9

Mena 8

Lucia 8

Sylvander 7

Quincy Okebe 7

Geo 7

Dendrite 7

Mark 7

football lovers 6

Gooner 19-6

Khaly 6

David 6

Arsenal Why 6

Ezekiel 6

Charlie 5

Kedar 5

Joe Ginner 5

Lisg 5

Big Sam 5

Arsha 4

Collins 4

Girl 2

Varka 2

Steve Shaffelbury 2

Akaymoney 2

Now

Good luck peeps

