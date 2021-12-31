Dan’s New Year EPL Predictions – Will Man City game define Arsenal’s season?

Arsenal 1-1 Man City
No exaggeration to say this month could decide which direction our season is heading into.
These are the type of fixtures which are a true reflection of how much progress we have made. I wrote this same thing when we went to Anfield.
It’s not a disgrace to lose to the Champions, but it’s how you lose.
I want to see some character and bravery from the Gunners.
Do they believe they can actually beat Man City?
Will they show smart game management?
If we concede first do, we feel sorry for ourselves and fall apart?
I just want to see Arteta has learnt from previous encounters…
Watford 1-4 Spurs
Watford have a system of ‘we play you play’, which will get them results, but against the likes of Spurs could see a heavy defeat.
Whisper it quietly, Kane and Son might have found their mojo again
Palace 2-0 West Ham
It showed on Boxing Day that West Ham have a small squad who can’t cope with the schedule.
A New Year’s Day at Selhurst Park should be buzzing and will give the Eagles some added energy.
Brentford 1-1 Villa
The atmosphere at Brentford makes this a tough fixture for Villa.
In general under Gerrard they have mastered the art of getting results even when not playing well.
This would be a decent point.
Everton 2-0 Brighton
Goodison on New Year’s weekend should be a great atmosphere but also one some Toffees players might not enjoy playing in.
Evertonians will be showing up thinking this is an ideal chance for a rare win, and it won’t take long for them to get frustrated if things are not going well.
Pressure would be huge on Rafa if he doesn’t get the three points.
Leeds 0-1 Burnley
Burnley start the day 5 points behind Leeds, so this is a big game.
Bielsa has had the last two fixtures postponed so hasn’t had a chance to show that he can learn from recent heavy defeats and adapt his tactics.
I’m just not sure at 66 he’s going to change his ethos.
This will play into the visitors’ hands.
Saints 1-1 Newcastle
I expect Newcastle to splash the cash in the next month which will be enough to keep them in the division.
In the short term though the Toon can take so much confidence from how they played against Man United, a game they should have won.
They played so well though, they can take that momentum into this fixture.
Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
Depending on how we fare on Saturday, Chelsea and Liverpool could be 12 and 11 points behind Man City respectively in the title race.
They say you learn about how great managers are when things are going wrong.
How Tuchel has responded to a few dropped points by blaming officials, injuries and the fixture list had come across as a man not coping with the pressure when there’s a bit of adversity.
Chelsea suddenly is making small mistakes defensively making it a bad time to face Liverpool’s attack.
Man United 1-1 Wolves
The reason Man United are in their current position is they lack consistency.
It wouldn’t be a shock if they didn’t show up and dropped points here.
A lot been made of Ronaldo’s body language when things are going wrong.
It reminds me how Henry used to act in his final season with us, not hiding his frustration if one of his peers misplaced a pass.
The problem is that asking Ronaldo to change is asking him to change the personality that made him the player he has been in the first place.
Now
Good luck peeps
Arsenal 2 ~ 1 Mancity
Watford 2 ~ 1 Spurs
Palace 1 ~ 1 Westham
Brentford 1 ~ 1 Aston villa
Everton 1 – 1 Brighton
Leeds 2 ~ 1 Burnley
Saints 1 ~ 2 Newcastle
Chelsea 1 ~ 1 Liverpool
Manutd 1 ~ Wolves
Pls Admin do cross check my scores believe last time was 79 and got 5 more pint for the boxing day games
Arsenal 0-2 Man City
Watford 1-2 Spurs
Palace 1-2 West Ham
Brentford 0-1 Villa
Everton 2-2 Brighton
Leeds 1-2 Burnley
Saints 1-1 Newcastle
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
ManU 1-0 Wolves
Arsenal 1 – 3 Man City
Watford 1 – 3 Tottenham
Crystal Palace 2 – 2 West Ham
Brentford 1 – 1 Aston Villa
Everton 2 – 1 Brighton
Leeds 2 – 1 Burnley
Southampton 2 – 1 Newcastle
Chelsea 1 – 1 Liverpool
Man United 2 – 1 Wolves