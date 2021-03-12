Dan’s PL Predictions – Can Arteta finally beat Mourinho?

Newcastle 1-0 Villa

Newcastle are just trying to scrape for survival simply by every week hoping a Brighton or Fulham are not taking their chances. They just need that one win to find some positivity.

Villa haven’t been that much more entertaining since the injury to Grealish.

Don’t expect a goal fest.

Leeds 1-3 Chelsea

Read a stat the other day which said Leeds have not beat the traditional big 6, conceding 21 goals in 7 games. In other words Bielsa’s style of play makes them easy to make chances against.

Chelsea to go 12 games unbeaten under Tuchel.

Palace 0-0 West Brom

The Newcastle game was in my opinion West Brom’s final chance of survival. It’s not in the Baggies make up to have to chase a win, while Palace have no problem parking the bus at home.

Everton 1-0 Burnley

Everton’s loss at Stamford Bridge has put fresh doubt over their squad being ready to qualify for the Champions League. By the time they kick off on Saturday they could be 7 points behind Chelsea.

Burnley are a dangerous team to face with zero pressure on them. It’s an afternoon where Everton might have to show patience.

Fulham 0-2 Man City

For a side in the bottom three Fulham are actually hard to score against (they’ve conceded the least goals out of all teams in the bottom half of the table).

The few chances they get though will they take?

With the Champions League in midweek Pep Guardiola can rotate his squad and still expect to win comfortably.

Leicester 3-0 Sheffield United

Without Maddison and Barnes, Leicester have been trying Iheanacho as a number 10. This is an ideal game for Rodgers to carry on that experiment because Chris Wilder is struggling to keep a brave face on things.

He has for most of the season but now he’s admitting there is a gap in quality and there is even talk he’s unhappy with matters behind the scenes.

Saints 1-1 Brighton

Brighton could or should have 9 points out of 9 and be clear of danger. Yet they keep finding new ways to drop points, either by not taking their chances or a defensive mistake.

Saints win at Sheffield United last week should have taken the pressure off.

Arsenal 1-2 Spurs

There have been better Spurs teams over the years who I never believed had the mentality to win at the Emirates. Yet I fear Jose Mourinho has always tactically had our number.

He’s shown that how he’s twice got the better of Arteta. Both times he allowed us to have all the possession and hit us on the break.

Wolves 0-2 Liverpool

While I accept injuries to defenders have cost the Champions a chance at a title defence, that doesn’t explain losing at home to the likes of Fulham and never looking like scoring. Shrugging your shoulders and saying you are now only focusing on the Champions League isn’t an excuse either. They should take some confidence from midweek though.

Man United 2-1 West Ham

So you can look at the Manchester Derby two ways. It shows that on their day United can beat anyone and tactically Ole can set them up with a plan. Yet since Xmas they have dropped silly points in these type of fixtures.

This might come down to how positive West Ham are in their approach.

Good luck peeps

Dan