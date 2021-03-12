Dan’s PL Predictions – Can Arteta finally beat Mourinho?

Newcastle 1-0 Villa
Newcastle are just trying to scrape for survival simply by every week hoping a Brighton or Fulham are not taking their chances. They just need that one win to find some positivity.
Villa haven’t been that much more entertaining since the injury to Grealish.
Don’t expect a goal fest.
Leeds 1-3 Chelsea
Read a stat the other day which said Leeds have not beat the traditional big 6, conceding 21 goals in 7 games. In other words Bielsa’s style of play makes them easy to make chances against.
Chelsea to go 12 games unbeaten under Tuchel.
Palace 0-0 West Brom
The Newcastle game was in my opinion West Brom’s final chance of survival. It’s not in the Baggies make up to have to chase a win, while Palace have no problem parking the bus at home.
Everton 1-0 Burnley
Everton’s loss at Stamford Bridge has put fresh doubt over their squad being ready to qualify for the Champions League. By the time they kick off on Saturday they could be 7 points behind Chelsea.
Burnley are a dangerous team to face with zero pressure on them. It’s an afternoon where Everton might have to show patience.
Fulham 0-2 Man City
For a side in the bottom three Fulham are actually hard to score against (they’ve conceded the least goals out of all teams in the bottom half of the table).
The few chances they get though will they take?
With the Champions League in midweek Pep Guardiola can rotate his squad and still expect to win comfortably.
Leicester 3-0 Sheffield United
Without Maddison and Barnes, Leicester have been trying Iheanacho as a number 10. This is an ideal game for Rodgers to carry on that experiment because Chris Wilder is struggling to keep a brave face on things.
He has for most of the season but now he’s admitting there is a gap in quality and there is even talk he’s unhappy with matters behind the scenes.
Saints 1-1 Brighton
Brighton could or should have 9 points out of 9 and be clear of danger. Yet they keep finding new ways to drop points, either by not taking their chances or a defensive mistake.
Saints win at Sheffield United last week should have taken the pressure off.
Arsenal 1-2 Spurs
There have been better Spurs teams over the years who I never believed had the mentality to win at the Emirates. Yet I fear Jose Mourinho has always tactically had our number.
He’s shown that how he’s twice got the better of Arteta. Both times he allowed us to have all the possession and hit us on the break.
Wolves 0-2 Liverpool
While I accept injuries to defenders have cost the Champions a chance at a title defence, that doesn’t explain losing at home to the likes of Fulham and never looking like scoring. Shrugging your shoulders and saying you are now only focusing on the Champions League isn’t an excuse either. They should take some confidence from midweek though.
Man United 2-1 West Ham
So you can look at the Manchester Derby two ways. It shows that on their day United can beat anyone and tactically Ole can set them up with a plan. Yet since Xmas they have dropped silly points in these type of fixtures.
This might come down to how positive West Ham are in their approach.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS
Top 24 qualify for Euros
Dan Kit 160
Sue 149
Highbury Hero 147
Declan 144
Dunchirado 137
ME 136
Khadii 135
lykmatt 133
Shakir 133
Terrah 130
Edu 130
Samson 127
Buchi 127
Davars 123
Easy guys 120
SJ 120
Joe Gunner 119
Sue P 113
KSTIX 111
Dhoni 112
Sagie 112
Dotash 110
EM 108
Okobino 108
Kenya 001- 103
Sid 102
Admin 100
Herbz 97
Arsha 96
FFO 94
Phenom 94
Ernie Blaze 94
MTG 90
Olushorlar 90
Wyoming 88
BT 81
I 72
Tom 71
Kev 82 – 71
Famochi 63
Ackshay 61
006 52
Baron 51
Mambo 46
Gibson Power 45
Prince 45
Instooments 45
Once Great 44
Classy Gunner 42
Toney 40
Jimmy Bauer 38
Ash 32
Kelvin 30
Splendid 26
Init 26
Anie 25
Babasola 25
Gunner Rey 24
Frank Brady 24
Uzil ozil 23
Bob 22
S Emirates 20
Quincy Okereke 19
Gunner 4 life 19
Illiterate 16
Vinod 16
Jay 13
Adamjim 13
Musa 12
Third Man jw 12
Nuisance 10
Elvis 10
ICW – 9
Invader Zim 8
Rain 7
Gerylo – 7
Ba Thea 7
Gold 7
Dendride – 7
Ngu 7
Oluwaskillful 7
Omwabu Robinson 4
Longbernark 6
Collins otanchi masea 6
Khgondroidx- 6
Sean Williams 6
Mark 6
Mtuliva Bob 6
Eastside Gooner 5
Durand 5
Deluded One 5
Labass 5
Pepe 5
EDI 4
Kuhepson 4
Nifty 4
One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4
Seroti 4
Cletus
Chairman Gallani 1
Anti- kev 1
Good luck peeps
Dan
Finally? It’s only been two games!
I don’t do the titles lol
Let’s hope it’s no going to be three!
Newcastle 1-2 Villa
Leeds 0-2 Chelsea
Palace 1-1 West Brom
Everton 2-0 Burnley
Fulham 0-3 Man City
Leicester 1-0 Sheffield United
Saints 0-1 Brighton
Arsenal 3-2 Spurs
Wolves 1-1 Liverpool
Man United 1-2 West Ham
New 2 – 2 Villa
Leeds 1 – 3 Chelsea
Pal 1 – 1 West Brom
Everton 2 – 0 Burnley
Ful 0 – 4 City
Leic 3 – 1 Shf Utd
Saints 1 – 1 Brighton
Ars 2 – 1 Spurs
Wolves 1 – 2 Liverpool
Utd 3 – 2 West ham
Arsenal game going with heart not head!
I’m surprised we’re not predicting who will have a brain fart and which ref will be the most incompetent 😄
I’m going for a Luiz clanger, always a safe bet!
😆
I’m going for Leno and mike Dean.
Xhaka always plays along with Leno, hard to pick between the two, for me it would be the one and only Xhaka. Luiz is not always on the team sheet starting 11.
Barcodes 1-2 Villa
Leeds 0-2 Chavs
Palace 1-1 Baggies
Toffees 2-0 Burnley
Fulham 0-3 City
Leicester 2-0 Blades
Saints 1-1 Brighton
Arsenal 2-2 Spuds
Wolves 1-2 Scousers
Mancs 2-1 Hammers
Newcastle 1-2 Villa
Leeds 1-1 Chelsea
Palace 1-1 West Brom
Everton 1-0 Burnley
Fulham 1-0 Man City
Leicester 1-0 Sheffield United
Saints 0-1 Brighton
Arsenal 2-0 Spurs
Wolves 1-1 Liverpool
Man United 1-1 West Ham
Newcastle 1-2 Aston Villa
Leeds 0-2 Chelsea
Palace 1-0 WBA
Everton 1-1 Burnley
Fulham 0-2 City
Leicester 1-1 Sheffield
Southampton 1-2 Brighton
Arsenal 1-2 Spurs
Wolves 0-2 Liverpool
ManU 1-0 Westham
Newcastle 1-1 Villa
Leeds 1-2 Chelsea
Palace 1-1 West Brom
Everton 1-1 Burnley
Fulham 0-3 Man City
Leicester 1-1 Sheffield United
Saints 1-1 Brighton
Arsenal 2-1 Spurs
Wolves 1-1 Liverpool
Man United 1-2 West Ha
Leeds – Chelsea 1:2
Crystal P – WBA 1:1
Everton – Burnley 2:0
Fulham – Mancy 0:2
Soton – Brighton 2:2
Leicester – Sheffield 3:1
NLD 4:2
Manure – West Ham 2:1
Wolves – Liverpool 1:1
Fulham – Leeds 2:1
Magpies 2 Villains 1
Peacocks 1 Pensioners 2
Eagles 2 Baggies 1
Toffees 2 Clarets 1
Cottagers 1 Citizens 2
Foxes 2 Blades 1
Saints 2 Seagulls 1
Gunners 2 Spurs 1
Wolves 1 Reds 2
Red Devils 2 Irons 1
newcastle 0 vs 1 aston villa
leeds 1 vs 2 chelsea
crystal palace 1 vs 1 westbrom
everton 2 vs 1 burnley
fulham 1 vs 3 man city
Leicester 2 vs 0 sheffied united
Saints 2 vs 1 brighton
Arsenal 2 vs 1 spurs
Wolves 1 vs 2 liverpool
man united 2 vs 1 westham
Newcastle 1-2 Aston Villa
Leeds 0-3 Chelsea
Palace 1-0 WBA
Everton 1-1 Burnley
Fulham 0-3 City
Leicester 1-1 Sheffield
Southampton 1-2 Brighton
Arsenal 2-1 Spurs
Wolves 0-3 Liverpool
ManU 1-0 West Ham
Newcastle 0-0 Villa
Leeds 1-2 Chelsea
Palace 0-0 West Brom
Everton 2-1 Burnley
Fulham 0-3 Man City
Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Saints 2-1 Brighton
Arsenal 1-1 Spurs
Wolves 1-1 Liverpool
Man United 1-1 West Ham
Newcastle 1-1 Villa
Leeds 1-2 Chelsea
Palace 2-0 WBA
Everton 2-0 Burnley
Fulham 1-3 City
Leicester 2-0 Sheffield
Southampton 2-1 Brighton
Arsenal 5-2 spurs
Wolves 1-1 Liverpool
Man U 2-0 West Ham