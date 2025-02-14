Dan’s predicted Arsenal team to face Leicester City this weekend

So, I accept that we can’t keep referring back to January. We have all made our points, but we can’t change the past. Like our manager, we must make the best of what we have until the summer.
My effort not to mention last month hasn’t been helped by injuries to Martinelli and Havertz. I feel sorry for Mikel Arteta in his next press conference. He openly asked his employers for help, stressing that he was short of attacking options—that was before two more Gunners got sidelined. How does he now try to keep his squad confident that they can catch Liverpool with such limited resources?
The Spaniard, though, is the second-highest-paid coach in the world, and this is where he will truly earn his money. Since Saka was ruled out for most of the season and it was confirmed Jesus will miss the entire year, their boss has often said he and his staff need to find internal solutions.
If he means that, I admire it. Fixing issues shouldn’t always be solved by spending money. It’s also a coach’s job to teach and train.
Ange Postecoglou comes across as a decent bloke, and I often admire him for sticking by his convictions no matter what. Yet, part of leadership is being big enough to recognise when something is not working. There are only so many times you can complain about who’s unavailable. You can have youngsters but still adapt your tactics—it doesn’t have to be one or the other. Lacking experience isn’t a reason to persevere with a system that is not working.
It would be wrong of me not to apply the same thought process to my own club.
At least for the next few weeks, our forward options are Trossard, Sterling, and Nwaneri. That’s assuming no talent is called up from the academy, a free agent can’t be found, or Merino is not asked to play out of position. Any of those options might be able to get past a Leicester or West Ham, but long term, it’s unlikely to be enough to put together the winning sequence needed to overtake the league leaders.
Arteta might have faith in any of the trio above, but if he doesn’t, he shouldn’t start them just because they are the only bodies left. To clarify, it’s not disrespectful to say any of those three are not good enough—the level we are talking about is being champions of England or Europe.
From now until the end of the campaign, we need to make the best of the resources we have. There are too many problems to be worrying about principles or ethos—it’s now simply a case of what system is most likely to get results.
If Arsenal are to win the league, it will be because of our defence. That’s the one area of the team we know has quality. So, do you play to your strengths or fight trying to fix something you can’t?
If we know as a unit that we are hard to break down, let’s embrace that. Instead of worrying about who’s going to create chances and who will convert them, aim to snatch a goal and protect it.
By playing a back five, our wing-backs can become attacking outlets. Zinchenko doesn’t start more often because he’s not trusted defensively, but in that formation, he would be perfect. When fit, Ben White can do the same on the other side.
Timber and Calafiori have the tactical understanding to decide when to step into the middle, go out wide, or even wander into midfield. Another bonus in a 5-4-1 or 5-3-2 is that you save offensive alternatives on your bench.
Bizarrely, I think this gives us more offensive weapons.
My team for Saturday:
Raya
Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zinchenko (until White is fit)
Rice, Partey
Nwaneri, Odegaard, Trossard
Raya
Timber Saliba Gabriel Calafiori
Ødegaard Partey Rice
Nwaneri Trossard Tesco (yes, trust me)
We will see what Arteta does with the selection tomorrow.
This will test his coaching ability. Let’s see him get creative.
I believe he will talk to Sterling to step up and prove himself that he still has it him to play the left wing like he has done well over the years.
If he does not perform maybe Arteta can sub him for Calafiori or Zinchenko.
Trossard.
Sterling. Odegaard. Nwaneri.
Rice. Partey.
Skelly. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
I’m very eager to see what Arteta picks tomorrow.
Are you sure about Arteta being the second highest paid football coach in the world? What about Ancelotti at Real Madrid, Flick at Barcelona and Tuchel at England?
This is my starting line-up with Merino playing the tall false-nine role and Lewis-Skelly inverting from the LB position as usual:
……………………………….. Raya
Timber …. Saliba …. Magalhaes …. Lewis-Skelly
………………………………. Partey
………… Odegaard ………………….. Rice
Nwaneri …………………………………………… Sterling
………………………………. Merino
I don’t trust Trossard since his misplaced pass forced Lewis-Skelly to bring Doherty down when we played against Wolves. Trossard also forced Raya to make a difficult save because of his other misplaced pass in the game and he made many school-boy mistakes like that in the previous games
Yeah far as I know higher then them
Simeone is tops followed by Pep
I know that Arteta gets pelters but Stevie G was on an almost identical pay grade in Saudi. Ridiculous really
Sue is correct
Arteta third best in Europe
Dan
I agree with you that solutions are to be found in changing the formation, and relying on our defense; not in stubbornly persisting in a 4-3-3 and swapping out bodies.
Maybe a 4-5-1 because we have plenty of midfielders compared to attackers, teams will overwork a 3 man midfield, and Timber and MLS can play on the midfield wings or wingbacks in general.
As far as Zinchenko, I would rotate him with Odegaard so he is not overworked. I would not rely on Zinchenko because he will be on the shelf with another injury if he plays 3 matches in a row.
A very unenviable position for Arteta, but he is one of the most highly paid managers now, and his “genius” that we hear about will be tested.
Top 4 is the clear goal now, though I would argue top 4 was and is always ownerships goal.
Yeah I just wonder mate if two attacking full backs strangely makes us more attacking then that 3
My starting 11 would be
Raya
Timber Saliba Gabriel Tierney
Nwaneri Partey Rice Skelly
Odegaard
Trossard
Our decimated front line could develop a siege mentality in the team, resulting in a compact and dangerous Arsenal on the road, have seen it before
I wouldn’t be surprised of another five stars performance
————————Raya
-Timber– Saliba——Magahlase–Lewis Kelly
—————-Partey——–Rice
Nwaneri—‘Odegaard—‘Sterling
——————–Trosaard
I would set the team up into a familiar 4 : 2 : 3 : 1 and quickly switch to a 3 : 1 : 3 : 3 attack, with overwhelming ball possession.
Mark my word
Feels good to be back and ready to go! COYG! 😎
Our focus now is limping out of the season in the top 4. There is no point in even pretending anything else is possible. With that said, its time to park the bus and pray. Whatever front line we start, it will be bottom 1/3 of the league in terms of quality.
Leicester have been poor defensively this season, but in Bilal El Khannoos, they have one of the most talented attacking midfielders in the League imo..If we can keep him quiet, we will win , even without Havertz.To minimise any disruption to his loss, I would not be surprised if Merino is used as a direct replacement.