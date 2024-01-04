Dan’s Prediction League table after the Xmas schedule – New leader emerges

With the Christmas schedule I was waiting for FA Cup week to update the table.
Some players are reporting that others are submitting predictions after kick off times .
This is something we will be more vigilant over in 2024
Top 24 qualify for euros.
GB 156
Baron 151
Drayton 151
Prince 148
J Gunner 148
Dendrite 145
Terrah 143
Matthew 143
Gunsmoke 143
Me 143
Sid 141
Stephanie 141
JRA 138
Tom 137
Antivirus 134
IGL 134
Indian gunner 133
Ackshay 132
Sue P 132
Goonersia 132
NOAS 129
MTG 129
Big slim 128
Zeek 126
Top 24 qualifying for Euros
Kenya 001- 124
Okobino 124
Sagie 122
Williamrick 117
Fanuel priston 114
VZ 113
Yayo 112
J legend 111
Taiwo 4321-110
Samson A 110
Edu 110
Diehard 109
Adeski 108
Splendid 105
Bang bang 105
Jo gunz 104
O Achiel 102
I 101
Onyango 99
Toney 99
Gundown 93
Angelo 88
Oluseyi 20- 77
Prince layote 74
Dan kit 73
Ayan 73
Admin 72
Oladimeji 70
Ayodale A 64
Walidomy 64
J Bauer 61
Amir 60
Dotash 55
Famochi 52
E blaze 51
Davars 49
Akeno Bonniface 43
Elvis 39
Jen 38
Jimmy B 37
Kobin 36
Uzi Ozil 34
SWS 27
Longbenark 26
Uzi Ozil 23
Illiterate 23
QB 19
Jimeigo T 17
Chuck 16
M leashim 16
Peter 15
Koktafo 14
Gunner 4 lyfe 14
Ralph 114
Wale A 14
Oslogunner 11
Flash G 11
Caxbury Dan 11
Shola 10
Gerald king 9
Samchidy 8
Gio Bag 7
Evansibility 7
Mading East 7
Olaraj propertie partners 5
Elsammy 6
Gordan 5
TGOTA 5
Sheggz 5
JBG5 3
E Augustus 2
Very tight at the top and a long way to go but happy to presently be there.