Dan’s Prediction League table after the Xmas schedule – New leader emerges

With the Christmas schedule I was waiting for FA Cup week to update the table.

Some players are reporting that others are submitting predictions after kick off times .

This is something we will be more vigilant over in 2024

Top 24 qualify for euros.

GB 156

Baron 151

Drayton 151

Prince 148

J Gunner 148

Dendrite 145

Terrah 143

Matthew 143

Gunsmoke 143

Me 143

Sid 141

Stephanie 141

JRA 138

Tom 137

Antivirus 134

IGL 134

Indian gunner 133

Ackshay 132

Sue P 132

Goonersia 132

NOAS 129

MTG 129

Big slim 128

Zeek 126

Kenya 001- 124

Okobino 124

Sagie 122

Williamrick 117

Fanuel priston 114

VZ 113

Yayo 112

J legend 111

Taiwo 4321-110

Samson A 110

Edu 110

Diehard 109

Adeski 108

Splendid 105

Bang bang 105

Jo gunz 104

O Achiel 102

I 101

Onyango 99

Toney 99

Gundown 93

Angelo 88

Oluseyi 20- 77

Prince layote 74

Dan kit 73

Ayan 73

Admin 72

Oladimeji 70

Ayodale A 64

Walidomy 64

J Bauer 61

Amir 60

Dotash 55

Famochi 52

E blaze 51

Davars 49

Akeno Bonniface 43

Elvis 39

Jen 38

Jimmy B 37

Kobin 36

Uzi Ozil 34

SWS 27

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Illiterate 23

QB 19

Jimeigo T 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Ralph 114

Wale A 14

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Shola 10

Gerald king 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Olaraj propertie partners 5

Elsammy 6

Gordan 5

TGOTA 5

Sheggz 5

JBG5 3

E Augustus 2