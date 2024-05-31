Dan’s Prediction League – The 24 Qualifiers to play in the Euros Predictions League named

Hey peeps

Just getting ready for the Euros but we just need confirmation on who would like to play?

Below are the 24 players who qualified .

Can all on list let me know by next Thursday night if you want to be included. Even if you are not on this list put in comments if you would like to be on stand by (on a first come basis)

Admin might even email you for confirmation 😉

Baron 281

Drayton 279

Prince 277

Gunsmoke 271

Terrah 271

Ackshay 268

JRA 261

Stephanie 256

Matthew 255

Tom 254

Dendrite 252

GB 248

Sid 245

Sue P 244

Sagie 243

Me 242

Antivirus 242

Goonersia 241

J gunner 237

MTG 236

Okobino 235

NOAS 234

Edu 229

IGL 227

Good Luck Everyone!

