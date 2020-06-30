Dan’s Predictions for the midweek EPL games – Arsenal can rest players and still win?

Tuesday

Brighton 0-2 Man United

For most of this season fans and pundits have suggested Pogba should be allowed to leave due to his attitude. Yet in the last few games he has reminded everyone that United simply don’t have a World class player like him. Maybe he’s inspired by the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, or is he simply playing for a move? They are playing like a group who have finally brought into Ole’s vision. Brighton probably need one more win to ensure safety, but it won’t be today.

Wednesday

Arsenal 2-0 Norwich

We are playing a team who are bottom of the table and played extra time on Saturday. That’s why, apart from resting Auba, I’m glad Arteta prioritised our cup tie on Sunday. If there is a game to rest players, this is it. I would normally go for a bigger winning margin but outside of Man City that doesn’t seem to be happening at the moment.

Bournemouth 3-0 Newcastle

I have thought for a long time Bournemouth have pencilled in this Wednesday as their best chance of survival. They have a winnable game which would then put pressure on West Ham to get a result against Chelsea. It’s like a cup final for the Cherries and will come down to how they cope with the pressure. They will be happy that Newcastle spent Sunday chasing the ball against Man City. I was disappointed Steve Bruce would have used those kind of tactics in a Cup quarter final. If you go out, go out with a bang.

Everton 1-0 Leicester

I said for a while that Leicester have been tip-toeing towards the end of the season, so thought it was a good job for them that they had enough points on the board to qualify for the Champions League. Now I’m not so sure. Man United, for example, could join Wolves just 3 points behind the Foxes by kick off time at Goodison.

West Ham 0-2 Chelsea

I can’t make any argument for how West Ham can beat Chelsea. If my predictions are right before kick-off, the Hammers might watch Bournemouth go above them. I think that’s too much pressure. I’m yet to see David Moyes make his squad believe they can stay up.

Thursday

Sheffield United 1-1 Spurs

United tried to bully us on Sunday and will do the same to Spurs. The problem is this is the first time this season Wilder’s men have gone through a run like this, and suddenly they don’t know how to get that momentum back. Spurs defensively are finally looking like a Jose side, but United are due some luck.

Man City 3-1 Liverpool

When you watch how City keep the ball it makes you realise even more how amazing it is that Liverpool are 23 points clear. That’s because you can get at the City defence, which is why I was so depressed by Newcastle’s tactics in the FA Cup. There’s respect between Pep Guardiola and Klopp, but don’t think either don’t care about Liverpool smashing City’s point record of 100 points.

Oh, and if ‘fans’ keep behaving like they have been in the streets of Liverpool, simply cancel any future bus parade.

Dan Smith