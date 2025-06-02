Dan’s Premier League Flop 11 of the 2024/25 Season: Who Let the Side Down?

As part of the Just Arsenal End of Season Awards review, I was asked to compile my Flop 11 of the Premier League 2024/25 campaign. I have chosen a 3-5-2 formation to reflect the players who, for various reasons, failed to meet expectations.

Let’s take a look at defender first

Arijanet Muric (Goalkeeper) – Ipswich

Ipswich paid Burnley £8 million for Arijanet Muric, and surely none of the performance-based add-ons have been triggered. Burnley fans warned their Ipswich counterparts about the Kosovo international. At Turf Moor, he produced some great saves but consistently undermined them with costly mistakes. At Portman Road, he remained a fine shot-stopper, but individual errors led directly to goals. A shoulder injury made Kieran McKenna’s decision easier, with growing fan pressure to drop the 26-year-old.

Santiago Bueno (Centre-Back) – Wolves

Gary O’Neil publicly criticised Bueno after a poor display against West Ham, while his performance against Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz in February was the final straw for Vítor Pereira, who did not start the Uruguayan again until April. Bueno has admitted he is still adapting to English football. However, when two different managers in the same season question your physicality, that is a serious concern for a central defender.

Jan Bednarek (Centre-Back) – Southampton

With Southampton finishing the season on 12 points, just one more than Derby’s infamous tally, almost any player from their back line could make this list. Manager Russell Martin’s refusal to abandon his principles despite constant defensive errors proved costly. Bednarek, a long-serving and committed defender, simply lacked the technical ability to play out from the back at this level.

Kyle Walker (Centre-Back) – Manchester City

Much of the attention was on Rodri’s injury during City’s failed title defence, but defensively they made uncharacteristic mistakes. Walker, now 35, looked off the pace. Whether playing wide or as part of a back three, his trademark recovery runs and pressing game vanished. Given how much of his game relied on pace, his decline was impossible to ignore.

Midfield Misfires and Former Stars Struggling for Form

Kalvin Phillips (Defensive Midfield) – Ipswich

Loan signings are usually low-risk, but Phillips’ time at Ipswich fell flat. Although Manchester City paid the majority of his wages, the England international struggled with injuries and appeared unfit when he did play. Once starting in the Euro 2020 Final, he was eventually dropped to the bench. Having now failed to impress at West Ham and Ipswich, Phillips’ confidence has clearly taken a hit since Pep Guardiola’s public criticism over his weight. Being unwanted by a side relegated with just 22 points speaks volumes. Kieran McKenna does not want him back, and a return to Leeds may be his only route back to top-flight football.

Casemiro (Defensive Midfield) – Manchester United

It feels harsh to include Casemiro, given that his physical decline is not his fault. However, his display against Liverpool at Old Trafford was one of the worst individual performances of the season. Erik ten Hag had over a year to recognise that the Brazilian could no longer cope alone in midfield, yet he persisted. Amorim eventually phased him out, using him only for his experience in European matches. One upside to United missing out on winning the Europa League is that it spared them having to trigger a pay rise in Casemiro’s contract.

Phil Foden (Attacking Midfield) – Manchester City

Foden was the standout performer in the Premier League last season, earning several individual accolades. A slight dip in form could have been expected, but his absence from this season’s FA Cup Final was telling. He has hinted at personal challenges affecting his mental health, and Pep Guardiola has managed his minutes with care. Still, considering Kevin De Bruyne’s departure, City need Foden firing again quickly.

Raheem Sterling (Right Midfield) – Arsenal

It says a lot that even on loan, Sterling barely featured. Arsenal only had to pay a fraction of his wages and brought in an experienced, title-winning winger to support their youthful squad. Arteta was previously credited with bringing the best out of Sterling at Manchester City, yet hardly used him at all, even when attacking options were limited. From January onwards, opportunities opened up, but Sterling was still overlooked. The fact that Chelsea did not register him for any competition should have been a red flag. Fenerbahce tipped as possible destination for Sterling.

Jack Grealish (Left Midfield) – Manchester City

In two consecutive FA Cup Finals, Manchester City needed a goal but left Grealish on the bench. That tells its own story. Last year, the issue was overlooked due to success, but this season, his absence raised questions. Grealish has not started a Premier League match since December. Guardiola insists it is purely a football decision. In an era where flair players are often over-coached, it still raises doubts. If your team is struggling and the manager will not play you, something is clearly not right.

Strikers Who Could Not Shoulder the Burden

Rasmus Højlund (Striker) – Manchester United

Højlund has been placed under enormous pressure and let down by Manchester United’s planning. Wearing a shirt of such stature without any senior striker for support was unfair. The 21-year-old has had two seasons to settle, yet four goals in 32 league matches is not good enough. He looks lost, short on confidence, and isolated. He should be a second-choice option at this stage of his career, but the club has expected far too much from him.

Joshua Zirkzee (Striker) – Manchester United

Like Højlund, Zirkzee was expected to hit the ground running at one of the world’s biggest clubs without guidance. Unlike Højlund, however, Zirkzee has looked completely out of place. Substituted after just 33 minutes at Old Trafford in December and booed by his own fans, his lack of pace and awareness has made life difficult. While Højlund’s issues seem psychological, Zirkzee’s limitations appear more fundamental.

What would your Flop 11 be? Please share your thoughts in the comments!

Dan Smith

