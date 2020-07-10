Dan’s Premier League Predictions WK35 – Can Arsenal continue our great run against Spurs?

Norwich 2-1 West Ham

Norwich have to win to delay relegation. You would think this is a winnable game but that puts even more pressure on West Ham. It looked like the Hammers had found some confidence, but then they lost at home to Burnley, which is like one step forward yet two backwards.

Watford 2-2 Newcastle

I saw how Welbeck performed as a sub at Chelsea and thought if he stays fit, he could be crucial in the run in. Then he scores an overhead bicycle kick. Again, though at this stage, it’s who copes well with the pressure? The Toon have talents who are showing some consistency at last.

Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

It says a lot about Villa and Brighton’s defending that they conceded even with Liverpool dropping in intensity. Burnley are in good form and will test the Champions if their minds are not right.

Sheffield United 1-3 Chelsea

If there were fans allowed, I would fancy the home side to get a result, as Bramall Lane would be rocking for an evening kick off with Sheffield still in with a chance of qualifying for Europe. Chelsea had another lapse in concentration in midweek and really should have dropped points. Frank Lampard can use that as a deterrent for his squad not to be complacent here.

Brighton 1-3 Man City

We know City are capable of an off day, but will Brighton have the ambition to not just park the bus? Southampton were positive but they are not desperate for points to stay up. I can see the Seagulls playing right into City’s hands.

Wolves 1-2 Everton

Wolves look like their hectic schedule is finally catching up with them. If Everton were brave on Monday, they too might have been thinking about Europe, but Ancelotti must now make his squad believe they belong in that kind of company over the summer. The Toffees might play better with pressure off them.

Villa 1-1 Palace

A week ago, I would have given Villa a chance as Palace looked to be going through the motions. Then I saw the second half onslaught they gave Chelsea, it was like they were offended by the notion that they were on holiday. If they play like that here, Villa’s defence won’t be able to cope. They need a win more than the Eagles, but their defence will cost them.

Spurs 2-2 Arsenal

Jose will be embarrassed to be as low as 9th and won’t want the embarrassment of losing the NLD, especially as a manager used to getting the last laugh over us. I expect mind games in the press conference, but he will have Spurs up for this. I am worried that even before our red card against Leicester, we started to tire in the second half on Tuesday. It’s two teams with good attacking talent who have defences you can’t trust. I just want to see if our level drop in the second half due to fatigue.

Cherries 1-0 Leicester

Somehow Eddie Howe still has his squad believing they can stay up. That was evidenced by their performance on Thursday which If they repeat, they still have a chance. In the first half at the Emirates, Leicester were poor, as they have been regularly post-lockdown. I look at the Cherries goal disallowed against Spurs and Wilson missing a sitter and I just sense they are due some luck.

Man United 2-1 Saints

You look ahead to next season and Fernandes would be a great bet for player of year, and Greenwood to go to the Euros? Southampton can play with freedom and I even see Ings scoring again, but United have that resilience you used to associate with them. They will beat Leicester in the race for the top 4.

Dan Smith