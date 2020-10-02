Dan’s Premier League Predictions WK4 – Arsenal to bounce back against Sheff Utd?

Who can knock me off top spot? by Dan Smith

Saturday

12-30- Chelsea 3 -1 Crystal Palace

We have probably already seen why Chelsea are not yet ready to be Champions. Yes, they brought a new keeper but it isn’t just about individuals. It’s time for Frank Lampard to show he can tactically learn from mistakes and set up a team who are not so easy to score against.

The Visitors will sit deep but as quick as they can get the ball quickly up to their pacey talent. Frank needs to show he has the ability to be prepared for that but the home side should have too much firepower.

15-00- Everton 3-1 Brighton

Okay I’ll be honest, this is probably the first time I seen this fixture written down and instantly thought, ‘yeah should be entertaining’. The home side have so many players who have started the campaign confidently, while finally I’m seeing Brighton buy in to Graham Potter’s ethos.

17-30 Leeds-2-3 Man City

If points were not at stake, I would go for something crazy like 4-3 to either side. What’s great about this game is either side could hand out a drubbing or be on the end of one. Both are not great defensively.

It will probably finish 0-0 now!

20-00 Newcastle 1-0 Burnley

If 17-30 is an advertisement for the Premiership, the evening offering is the opposite. I can see it now. Newcastle knocking the ball long for Andy Carroll to knock on, Burnely defenders hoofing it back in the air back where it came from. It could be a case of whoever is the most positive wins. Assuming anyone will be?

Sunday

12-00 Leicester 3-1 West Ham

Having scored 5 at the Etihad, the test now for Rodgers is to make sure his players are not complacent in a game where they will be favourites. They won’t be able to counter attack as much as they like as I can see West Ham parking the bus, but I just think the Hammers will be too negative.

12-00 Southampton 3-2 West Brom

Last Saturday at the Hawthorns summed up everything you need to know about West Brom. They have exciting attacking talent yet at 3-0 up look terrified when defending their lead. Slaven Bilic won’t change his ethos so they will be entertaining to watch. That and Southampton’s insistence to play a high line means this is more of a mouth-watering fixture then it probably ever has been.

14-00 Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United

Our victory on Thursday night was crucial. Not just has it put us in the quarter Final of a cup, but if we had lost at Anfield twice in 4 days it would have just sent us into this weekend in a negative frame of mind (that’s how fickle some gooners are). This is one of those games where we think it will be comfortable but maybe the visitors surprise us, before our quality gets us over the line.

14-00 Wolves 3-0 Fulham

I feel bad for Scott Parker. A decent young coach who comes across as a lovely guy, all he wanted was Fulham to not be the mess they were the last time they were in this League off the pitch. Yet already he’s got his bosses son discussing transfer targets with fans on social media. If defenders are not brought by Monday, they are relegated.

16.30 Man United 1-1 Spurs

Anyone else got the feeling Jose is going to win the Carabao Cup and we will never hear the end of it? On paper, with the talent on the pitch this should be a cracker but it won’t be, because of the two managers. Jose will park the bus at Old Trafford and I’m not sure Ole will tactically do anything but rely on a moment of magic.

19-15 Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

As we go into the international break, I think all fans have to accept we won’t be getting a title race this season. Liverpool have shown against Chelsea and us they are miles ahead, and unless something amazing happens before the window closes, no one has done enough to improve.

LAST WEEKS?S RESULTS….

So it’s not a shock that not many went for a 3-3 draw at the Hawthorns or a 5-2 at the Etihad, so this was going to always be a low scoring week. Nonetheless, a win is a win.

We have 5 players with the third highest score of 6.

Well done to Shakir, Jay, Admin Pat, Davors and Dunchirado.

In 2nd place with 7 points is ME and impressive debuts for BA Thea and Fatorisa Festus Omabolaji (I hope I spelt that correct).

The two winners for week 3 with 8 points …

In his first try Jimmy Bauer, and having come runner up last week Terrah.

As you can imagine peeps with so many playing, it takes a while to add up scores and update table so just in case I at some point make a mistake, try and keep a track of what your score is and then it’s easier for me to chase up. (Babasola got your message – I had left the 3 on from week 1)

Current Table (Currently Qualifying For Euros)

ME 21

Sue 19

Terrah 17

Dan Kit 16

Easy Guys 15

Babasola 15

Dunchirado 15

Sid 14

Shakir 14

Joe Gunner 13

SJ 13

Admin Pat 13

Jay 13

Declan 12

KSTIX 12

Samson 11

Davors 11

Nuisance 10

Highbury Heroe 10

lykmatt 9

Third Man JW 9

MTG 9

Arsha – 8

Anie -8

Jimmy Bauer 8

Invader Zim 8

Khadii 8

Rain 7

Saint Emirates 7

I 7

Gerylo – 7

Ba Thea 7

Baron 7

Gold 7

Olushorlaf 7

Musa 7

Okobino 7

Facorisa Festus Ombolaji 7

ICW 6

Gunner 4 Life 6

Sean 6

Collins otanchi masea 6

Khgondroidx- 6

Sue P 6

Eastside Gooner 5

Durand 5

Deluded One 5

Frank Brady 5-

Kuhepson 4

Classy Gunner 4

Uzi Ozil 4

Nifty 4

Dhoni 4

Herbz 4

Sagie 4

Seroti 4

Buchi 3

Elvis 3

Illiterate 3

Gunner Ray

Ash 2

Tom 2

Toney 2