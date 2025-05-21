Dan’s Premier League Team of the Season – Who Makes Your XI?

Next week we will be announcing our JustArsenal awards, but it is that time of year when various outlets are submitting their Premier League Team of the Season. Feel free to share your own in the comments, and we will reveal the majority picks later this week.

Choose any formation you like. I have gone for a 4-3-3.

David Raya (GK) – Arsenal

Arguably Arsenal’s most improved player this season. While I never thought there was much wrong with Ramsdale, was Raya so much better that £30 million needed to be invested in the goalkeeper position, especially when other areas needed strengthening?

The 29-year-old’s concentration has been world class, often with little to do before pulling off incredible stops. His double saves at Villa Park and against Atalanta rank among the best this campaign. He has recently faced criticism over his positioning, but that comes with the territory of a sweeper keeper. It is worth noting that Raya is being tactically instructed to play that high. It is part of the system, more noticeable when it fails than when it works.

Daniel Muñoz (RB) – Crystal Palace

I nearly chose Ola Aina, given how much credit Forest’s defence deserves, particularly with their tactics of allowing opponents to dominate possession before countering. Then the FA Cup Final happened.

Sport is about moments, and Saturday’s victory will live forever as Palace’s first-ever trophy. After failing to win their first eight league games, the turnaround came with how they utilised their right back. Oliver Glasner’s tactics are wonderfully simple—get the ball forward quickly, with Mateta holding up play and Muñoz bombing down the wing. His performance at Wembley was the perfect example. That was his 14th goal contribution this season.

Gabriel (CB) – Arsenal

Despite missing the last 11 matches due to surgery, I had to include Gabriel. Set pieces have been crucial to Arsenal’s campaign, and the Brazilian has been the main threat.

Arsenal have become more capable of grinding out narrow wins, a trait previous squads lacked. While some debate whether Mikel Arteta has focused too heavily on defence at the expense of attack, Gabriel’s growth cannot be overlooked. I used to say he always had an error in him. That has faded, replaced by visible leadership. Saliba often gets the headlines, but it is clear he performs better with Gabriel beside him.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) – Liverpool

Many thought van Dijk would never return to his best following a serious ACL injury. His club seemed to agree, letting the 33-year-old enter the final months of his contract.

He remains the best one-on-one defender in the league, his reading of the game ensuring he is rarely isolated. Most impressively, in line with the modern game’s evolution, van Dijk has had more touches and completed more passes than anyone in the division. He is now essential to Arne Slot’s tactical approach, not just defensively but in building attacks.

Antonee Robinson (LB) – Fulham

Full backs are increasingly vital in attacking play, and few offer more final-third quality than the American. Only three players have more assists than the 27-year-old this season, and he is the only defender in the top ten.

That stat alone edges him ahead of Milos Kerkez. Expect both players to be on many transfer shortlists this summer.

Midfield maestros: The heart of the pitch

Sandro Tonali (CM) – Newcastle

Most would highlight Bruno Guimarães as Newcastle’s best midfielder, but Tonali’s shift to a deeper role turned the season around.

A shaky start came as Eddie Howe worked the Italian back in following his betting ban. Tonali soon became the engine of the side, freeing up those around him. At 25, he looks ready to become a box-to-box midfielder in the mould of Declan Rice. Helping Newcastle end their 70-year trophy drought earns him a deserved place here.

Moises Caicedo (CM) – Chelsea

Caicedo struggled early on to justify his £110 million price tag. Perhaps that is why it has taken so long for him to get the credit he deserves.

Now, he is starting to resemble the version we saw at Brighton. While others like Cole Palmer have seen form dip, Caicedo has been Chelsea’s most consistent performer. No one in the division has recovered possession or made more tackles. In one of the youngest squads in the league, he has emerged as a true leader.

Declan Rice (CM) – Arsenal

After the heartbreak of losing the Euro 2024 Final, Rice began the season slowly, both physically and mentally. But his personality began to shine through when it mattered most.

With Mikel Arteta acknowledging Arsenal’s lack of attacking options, Rice stepped up. He became more involved in driving forward, pressing high, and arriving late in the box—though he does need to improve his heading. His performance at the Bernabéu was one of the best individual displays of the season. Now adding goals to his game, Rice is growing into the complete midfielder many predicted. Next season, Arteta must decide on his best role, as he is far more than a defensive midfielder.

Dynamic forward line brings the goals

Mohamed Salah (RW) – Liverpool

Easily the standout player in the division. Just a year ago, he was reportedly at odds with Jurgen Klopp and on course to run down his contract.

Now, Salah has been simply unstoppable. At 32, he is in that sweet spot where everything he touches turns to gold. Arne Slot was wise not to fix what was not broken, instead tweaking Salah’s role to keep him higher up the pitch and conserve energy. The result? Fewer touches, but in more dangerous areas. With 33 goals and 23 assists in all competitions, he is closing in on Premier League records for goal contributions and assists.

Antoine Semenyo (LW) – Bournemouth

No outstanding candidate emerged for this position, with some pushing Bryan Mbeumo out of position just to include him. I prefer judging players in their natural roles.

Semenyo has been a refreshing sight in a game often over-coached. The 25-year-old enjoys a free role, encouraged to take on defenders and shoot with both feet. With 11 goals and 7 assists, he has shown flair and confidence. Whether he can replicate that on a bigger stage remains to be seen.

Alexander Isak (ST) – Newcastle

No striker has more goals than Isak’s 23 in the Premier League this season. That alone earns him a place.

The 25-year-old can score all types of goals and plays for a team that does not create endless chances. Newcastle are not under financial pressure, so only a player request might prompt a move, and even then the price tag would be over £100 million. While he does pick up minor injuries, his goalscoring instincts cannot be ignored. Arsenal’s interest in signing Isak has intensified.

Put your XI in the comments.

We will share the majority picks later this week.

DAN SMITH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…