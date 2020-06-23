Dan’s Premier League WK31 Predictions – Can Arsenal stop the rot against Southampton?

Dan’s WK31 Predictions

Tuesday

Leicester 1-0 Brighton

Is it sad that Brighton looked at us as a winnable game but will probably park the bus when it comes to Leicester? I don’t think Brighton actually had to do too much to score twice at the weekend but it’s the win which most likely keeps them in the division. Neal Maupuy didn’t do anything wrong on Saturday. It’s unfortunate what happened to Leno, but if the roles were reversed would we call our striker a cheat if they slightly nudged their keeper?

Spurs 2-0 West Ham

Friday was the first time I saw Spurs really buy into their manager’s tactics, which might be due to the three month break he’s had to work with his new squad. Whether fans will be happy trying to defend a 1-0 lead with 30 minutes left is a debate for another day, but that’s what you get when you hire Jose Mourinho.

Wednesday

Man United 1-0 Sheffield United

Anyone else envious when you saw Pogba and Fernandes in the same midfield? That’s why the title will one day be back at Old Trafford and not the Emirates. Their owners will keep throwing around money, meaning that with the law of averages they will eventually get it right. Pogba gets so much stick, it’s only right it’s pointed out when he delivers. If he can play like that till the end of the season United can have some success.

Newcastle 0-1 Aston Villa

Newcastle will go above us if they win, which is scary when you think that their manager still won’t say they are safe from relegation. Yes, they scored 3 on Sunday but until the red card the game was going the way I thought. This will be a dull match, but I think Villa simply need the points more.

Norwich 1- 3 Everton

The body language of Norwich’s players and manager on Friday seemed an acceptance that there will be no great escape. It was noticeable that after a bright start how quickly they became tired. If it’s a ‘you play/we play’ game (and Norwich have to attack) Everton should pick them off easily.

Wolves 3-1 Cherries

Eddie Howe will be worried that having watched West Ham drop points his squad were so underwhelming on Saturday evening in what was viewed as a winnable game. The fear has to be that the pressure is getting to a young squad. You used to say that attacking wise Bournemouth could hurt anyone, but now you wonder if they believe they can go to a place like Wolves and compete. This is not a good time to lose your confidence.

Liverpool 1-0 Palace

As things stand Liverpool are 5 points from the title. They will have to be patient as Palace will be well organised and – whisper it quietly- it’s been a while since the league leaders played well. But they will find a moment of magic though to take the points.

Thursday

Burnley 0-2 Watford

I been impressed how Watford have handled the pressure of this relegation fight and I have always thought they have better players then the table suggests. They need this more than Burnley.

Southampton 2-1 Arsenal

Has it got to a point where is this a shock result anymore? Anyone who watched the Saints at Norwich will know the likes of Ings could really hurt us. Gone are the days where teams fear us. The home side will enjoy the game, with the pressure on us. If Ozil and Martinelli don’t play on Thursday, we need to be told why?

Chelsea 1-2 City

Chelsea could have Man United and Wolves 2 points behind by kick off while City might need a result to delay Liverpool being champions. Pep’s men showed against us though how good they can be with the pressure off so should have too much for Chelsea.

Dan Smith