Dan’s transfer deadline day diary – Not much to celebrate

Dan’s Transfer Day!
8:00 am – I wake up full of optimism, fully expecting our second bid for Ollie Watkins today. After all, we wouldn’t have made an offer knowing it wouldn’t be accepted, would we?
Remember last week when some told us we had zero evidence this was a PR stunt, just a conspiracy theory with no foundation—us simpletons not understanding how negotiations work?
Aston Villa have just released a video welcoming Marcus Rashford. He’s being greeted by… Ollie Watkins! That can’t be good.
9:30 am – I send my brother YouTube footage of Sky Sports pundits talking post-match. This is a weekly tradition after Super Sunday.
Thierry Henry says he fears our 5-1 scoreline will make Gooners forget they still need a striker. To be fair, the Frenchman knows a lot about the position, what a winning squad needs, and Arsenal.
Don’t worry, Thierry, we’ve seen this movie before, we’ve read this book. The club wouldn’t dare manipulate us again. My peers would never fall for it, not this time!
Oh, great news… we are preparing new contracts for Skelley and Nwaneri!
10:15 am – Check Twitter, and Haaland’s dad’s been a bit cheeky. Essentially, he’s called us a team who don’t win anything next to a blue heart emoji.
To be fair, there was an owner watching events at the Emirates, not content with their league position, not accepting a drop in standards, and backing his manager with any support he needs. It’s not ours, though.
To make his point, Man City are linked heavily with González. The champions have already spent £125 million this month.
11:20 am – I watch AFTV’s Daily Transfer Update. Some in the comments feel sorry for Robbie, having to report links and rumours every day just to be disappointed. Others detail just how much money he’s earning by telling viewers what’s in a few newspapers.
He says his staff are working all day and are ready to update their audience the moment they have news. They’ll do this until Arsenal suggest business is done for the day…
Send them home, Robbie! Give them the day off!
12:35 pm – Put on Sky Sports News, which has reporters at various grounds, including the Emirates.
The latest update is that our recruitment team are working hard behind the scenes but don’t want a signing for the sake of it—only in the market for something special.
Where have I heard this before?
Where’s our second Ollie Watkins bid?
I thought our opening bid was a negotiation tactic.
13:05 pm – Sky Germany are reporting that Man United and Arsenal would be Tel’s first choice, but neither are open to a transfer—only a loan with zero obligation to buy.
Daniel Levy was in Germany last week, and Bayern Munich were happy with £50 million after the teenager asked to leave. The player doesn’t want a permanent move.
14:10 pm – U-turn! Tel is now flying to London.
He will go to Spurs on loan. Apparently, a phone call with Big Ange reassured the 19-year-old he could get minutes at the Lane.
It’s okay, though—we are getting Watkins, right? Maybe it was a conspiracy theory after all?
15:15 pm – Just checking my article has been uploaded.
Readers seem to have forgotten the chances we missed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, with a couple saying they prefer Havertz to Haaland.
Apparently, unlike a Treble winner, the German plays for a winning team.
I’m also asked whether we need anyone, with Liverpool in our sights. Would new faces upset the rhythm of Sunday?
We don’t need an attacking player now because Nwaneri is a better dribbler and finisher than Saka. Whisper it quietly—maybe Starboy’s injury is a blessing in disguise?
Thierry Henry was spot on.
16:42 pm – A lot of sources are saying Jorginho has agreed to join Flamengo in the summer.
That would make the midfielder the second Gunner this month to have signed a pre-contract with another club.
Apparently, the priority yet again is slashing the wage bill.
17:00 pm – Best friend rings (he supports Liverpool). A massive day in the title race—Liverpool are six hours away from a huge step towards their second Premiership.
I turn a sand timer upside down. Every minute that counts down, our title dreams slip away.
Starting to get that feeling in my tummy.
Are the Kroenke family really going to let this moment pass us by? We may never be in this situation again. Surely no one can defend them if they don’t do anything?
18:15 pm – Finally, some BREAKING NEWS!
It also comes from Arsenal’s own website, so you can’t get a more reliable source.
Maldini Kacurri has joined Bromley on loan.
Brian Okonkwo has done the same, his destination—Hitchin.
I would laugh if it wasn’t so sad.
19:45 pm –
Sky Sports News’ Gary Cotterill at the Emirates:
“I’m told, and it is my understanding, that there will be no ins and no outs today at Arsenal and indeed in the whole of January.
“No business, we understand, at Arsenal.”
20:00 pm – AFTV: “Was the answer to bring back Vieira and Reiss Nelson?”
People wonder why I say we won’t win the title under this ownership.
My mate cheers me up with a post from Burnley’s social media.
They announce their new signing using a clip from Friends—“Did he get off the plane?”
I laugh… then cry.
I wish Arsenal could do this.
Ollie Watkins: “I got off the plane.”
21:00 pm – With two hours to go, our season is on life support.
We are dying, and our billionaire owners have all the resources to help us.
They just won’t.
If anyone dares defend this… (which they will).
22:30 pm – Just for clarification.
At Christmas, with the UK in a cost-of-living crisis—the month where the little savings families had were reserved for Christmas—Arsenal released merchandise. A varsity jacket for £160. Sold out on the website.
Yet our billionaire owners won’t pay over the odds to help our squad challenge for the title.
Tells you everything.
23:00 pm – Liverpool are now huge favourites for the title.
Man City will be back in contention next season.
The moment has passed us by.
Tell me again that the Kroenkes have done well?
Some Gooners won’t understand the significance of today. They will, though, when we get knocked out of the Champions League and title race due to not having a natural goalscorer.
Any fan just wants to see their team try to be the best they can be.
We have not done that.
Can’t wait to hear Arteta defend this.
Funny how he was able to negotiate becoming the second-highest-paid manager in the world, isn’t it?
Didn’t care about the finances then, did he?