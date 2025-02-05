Dan’s transfer deadline day diary – Not much to celebrate

Dan’s Transfer Day!

8:00 am – I wake up full of optimism, fully expecting our second bid for Ollie Watkins today. After all, we wouldn’t have made an offer knowing it wouldn’t be accepted, would we?

Remember last week when some told us we had zero evidence this was a PR stunt, just a conspiracy theory with no foundation—us simpletons not understanding how negotiations work?

Aston Villa have just released a video welcoming Marcus Rashford. He’s being greeted by… Ollie Watkins! That can’t be good.

9:30 am – I send my brother YouTube footage of Sky Sports pundits talking post-match. This is a weekly tradition after Super Sunday.

Thierry Henry says he fears our 5-1 scoreline will make Gooners forget they still need a striker. To be fair, the Frenchman knows a lot about the position, what a winning squad needs, and Arsenal.

Don’t worry, Thierry, we’ve seen this movie before, we’ve read this book. The club wouldn’t dare manipulate us again. My peers would never fall for it, not this time!

Oh, great news… we are preparing new contracts for Skelley and Nwaneri!

10:15 am – Check Twitter, and Haaland’s dad’s been a bit cheeky. Essentially, he’s called us a team who don’t win anything next to a blue heart emoji.

To be fair, there was an owner watching events at the Emirates, not content with their league position, not accepting a drop in standards, and backing his manager with any support he needs. It’s not ours, though.

To make his point, Man City are linked heavily with González. The champions have already spent £125 million this month.

11:20 am – I watch AFTV’s Daily Transfer Update. Some in the comments feel sorry for Robbie, having to report links and rumours every day just to be disappointed. Others detail just how much money he’s earning by telling viewers what’s in a few newspapers.

He says his staff are working all day and are ready to update their audience the moment they have news. They’ll do this until Arsenal suggest business is done for the day…

Send them home, Robbie! Give them the day off!

12:35 pm – Put on Sky Sports News, which has reporters at various grounds, including the Emirates.

The latest update is that our recruitment team are working hard behind the scenes but don’t want a signing for the sake of it—only in the market for something special.

Where have I heard this before?

Where’s our second Ollie Watkins bid?

I thought our opening bid was a negotiation tactic.