Dan’s Weekly EPL Predictions – Arsenal to edge Fulham and Brighton to beat Newcastle?

Notts Forest 1-2 Chelsea

I have never known a manager who acts so bemused that a Premiership boss, being paid a fortune, might get criticism for not winning football matches, like Ange Postecoglou.

You know, your actual job!

There are some Gooners who say winning isn’t everything (you notice winners never say that), but they can have that opinion because they are not being paid thousands of pounds a week to lead a team.

What the 60-year-old needs to show is that he used the international break to teach and improve his squad on the training pitch.

That’s two weeks where daily he can work on defensive drills and organisation. Yet we know from his Spurs days, his ego won’t allow him to change his principles.

A midday kick-off away from home on a Saturday is awkward when your players have been all around the world. That’s the only reason this might be tricky for the visitors.

Brighton 2-1 Newcastle

If you are Eddie Howe, for two weeks some of your players have been around the world, meaning they will be arriving back at different times this week. Then you have to take the long trip down south.

I don’t think the Toon have got going yet and will get caught cold here.

Burnley 0-1 Leeds

This, of course, was a Championship fixture last season. It’s healthy for the Premier League that at least this season the three promoted clubs are competitive and not cut adrift. Out of the two, the visitors probably have that extra quality in the final third, but with fifteen minutes to go would they risk chasing a game?

Whatever the result, it’s last on Match of the Day.

Crystal Palace 2-2 Bournemouth

It’s a credit to both managers that this fixture could be one of the most entertaining to watch this weekend. You wouldn’t always say that about this game.

Is this a match between the two bosses whose stock has risen the most? The big boys might come sniffing around Glasner and Iraola. They are not that good.

Saturday is fascinating tactically because both like their opponents to have the ball so they can press and hit on the counter.

City’s consistency and Arsenal’s title focus

Man City 2-0 Everton

Given his scoring record since moving to England, I don’t know why it’s taken so long, but finally Haaland is getting the credit he deserves.

I know Gooners who predicted Havertz would score more than the Norwegian last season, or that he wouldn’t even manage a shot on target at the Emirates.

He’s world class! He’s so good that he can help not a vintage Man City still win the title.

Earlier this week, it was debated that trophies are not everything in sport. Trust me, that’s not in Pep Guardiola’s mindset.

The Spaniard is smart enough to know his team isn’t the strongest he’s had at the Etihad, yet he has a striker who can bully the opposition and decide tight games like this one.

City’s best hope is to hang in the title race till March or April, then hope their experience gives them the advantage.

Jack Grealish can’t play against his employers, starving the visitors of creativity.

Sunderland 0-1 Wolves

In their last two games, Wolves were seconds away from wins and had to settle for draws. That’s the difference between being out of the bottom three or sitting bottom of the table.

It’s little comfort being told your performances have been better than your points total suggests, but they are due some luck to go their way.

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

I do think some Gooners are guilty, once again, of underestimating how hard it is to get over the line in a title race. Since topping the league, I’ve read comments like Arsenal will now dominate, Liverpool have fallen off and can’t compete, and how we can win our next few games in a row.

We do have an issue within our fanbase of thinking we are better than we are. Of course, it doesn’t matter if supporters get carried away, as long as that doesn’t translate to the players.

That’s where Mikel Arteta earns his money. There are a lot of qualities needed to ensure this squad becomes champions, and one of them is the correct attitude.

If our manager senses an ounce of complacency, he needs to act because that kind of thinking will cost us. Craven Cottage after an international break is a banana skin, but since we’ve slipped up in this fixture in recent years, that should act as a timely warning.

Big matches and table standings

Spurs 1-0 Villa

Under Big Ange this used to be the perfect fixture for Unai Emery. Spurs tactically would play into his hands by pressing so high that when Villa won back the ball, they were in because of their pace.

Under Thomas Frank the system is more methodical. I just think Spurs have more individual players who can win a game.

Liverpool 2-2 Man United

Ruben Amorim’s latest attempt to win back-to-back league games as Man United boss.

If you listened to Sir Jim Ratcliffe last week, there seems a determination at Old Trafford to judge their manager in the long term.

This should be a home banker, but United strangely can raise their levels in big fixtures. You might be surprised to know that in their last five encounters with Liverpool, they have only lost once.

It’s like they suddenly thrive as underdogs with less pressure on them. Crazy that I’m writing that about Man United!

We just need to take advantage while the champions are not quite themselves because eventually Isak and Wirtz will find their mojo.

West Ham 1-0 Brentford

On paper, this is the team who have conceded the most goals from set pieces against a side whose strength is corners and long throws.

Nuno Santos will have spent the international break working on his defence. The longer he has his new squad on the training pitch, the more organised they will become because that’s the Portuguese strength.

The irony is he’s been replaced at the City Ground by someone who won’t have done that in the last two weeks. Monday won’t be entertaining and long-term Hammers fans might not like the football, but short term, Nuno will grind out results.

