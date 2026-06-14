Dan’s World Cup Prediction Competition Finalised Groups

The wait is over, Gooners!

With the 2026 World Cup now underway, Dan’s World Cup Prediction Competition is ready to kick into action, and the final groups have now been confirmed.

A huge thank you to everyone who entered. Dan Smith has been working hard behind the scenes to organise the competition, and after a few late entries arrived before the deadline, we can now reveal the final group stage draw.

How The Competition Works

The format mirrors the actual World Cup tournament.

The top two competitors from each group will automatically qualify for the knockout stages, while the eight best third-placed finishers will also progress to the Last 32.

That means every prediction could prove crucial as participants battle for a place in the next round.

With groups consisting of four competitors, there will be plenty of rivalries developing over the coming weeks as everyone attempts to outscore their fellow Gooners.

Which Group Are You In?

There are 12 groups in total, with some familiar Just Arsenal names spread across the draw.

Perhaps the most intriguing group from my perspective is Group H, where I find myself up against Matthew, Kenya 001 and Adeski!

Elsewhere, Dan Smith will be competing in Group F alongside Sagie, Gills and Achizzy – all hoping to reach the knockout rounds.

The prediction schedule is already set, with Matchday 2 predictions opening on:

Part 1: Monday night / Tuesday morning (UK time)

Part 2: Thursday / Friday

World Cup 2026 Predictions Match Day 1 (Part 1)

World Cup 2026 Predictions Match Day 1 (Part 2)

Good luck to everyone taking part.

Now it’s over to you. Have you been handed a favourable draw, or do you think you’ve landed in the competition’s ‘Group of Death’?

Let us know in the comments below and may the best predicting Gooner win!

Group A EJS Antivirus Seagull AI Group B Sue P Mrs BFG Famochi MTG Group C Gunnerstew Stephanie Bergkampfwagen June Group D J Gunner Drayton Dan Kit BFG Group E GB NT Gunnerz Tblaze Terrah Group F Me Sagie ESPN Achizzy Group G Gunsmoke Prince J Gunz Jon Group H Matthew Kenya 001 Michelle Adeski Group I Gills Baron Kia Meana 93 Group J Dave Teteu Cynthia Inigo Group K IGL BBC CS Alfie Ladi Group L Ibrahim JRA Ric lonta Ackshay

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