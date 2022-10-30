Dan’s World Cup Prediction League – Are you on the players list?

We are getting closer to the World Cup now, and Dan needs to get the draw organized, so if you are on the list below and haven’t already responded, please let Dan know if you will be playing or not as soon as possible…

Most have already answered, but if your on this list can you let me know by Friday if you will be playing…..

Kev 82-253

Gotanidea 246

Rob 49- 246

Terrah 242

Kenya 001- 234

Matthew 233

Turbo 232

HH 231

Goonersia 227

Declan 227

Prince 226

Sue 226

Ackshay 225

J Gunner 225

Dan Kit 224

I 220

Adiva 219

Dotash 216

Toney 214

Me 213

Samson A 210

Sid 209

Easy guys 206

Edu 198

Phenom 196

Stephanie 194

Sue P 194

Tom 188

SJ 187

Yayo 187

Dunchirado 185

MTG 185