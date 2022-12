Hey peeps

Thank you so much everyone who has taken part so far, but here are results to decide our last 4….

Gundown 4-1 Sue P

Phenom 3- 1 K Tyson

Sid 6 -3 HH

Yayo 0-0 Prince

A) both tied 0-0 based on correct score lines

B) both drew 4-4 based on correct score lines in whole tournament

C) based on final scores In group – Prince 33 – Yayo 32…….wow!

So then there were 4 …

Prince Vs Phenom

Gundown vs Sid

Will give it couple of days if anyone wants to contest or recount scores

Cheers peeps

Dan