Dan’s World Cup Predictions Competition – Who are your next opponents?

After the Group Stages of Dan’s Prediction contest, this is the draw for the next knockout stage of the World Cup.
Gundown vs Khadi
Rob 49 Vs sue P
Yayo Vs Ackshay
Stephanie Vs Prince
Phenom Vs Savage
Terrah Vs K Tyson
Kobin Vs Sid
HH Vs Kenya
(Guys if you think I added up groups wrong, still put your predictions in while I check )
Even if you’re out, feel free to join in for fun.
Predict all of last 16 results
1 point for correct result
3 for correct scoreline
If joint points will be separated by …….
Most correct scorelines since group stages
Highest points in group
Ranking in last season’s table
Entire 120 mins count, not pens.
So if you think it goes to pens, put a draw.
Good Luck Peeps
Dan Smith
We’ll beat every team and win the world cup
no team can match our 2 Billion squad
Kane is world class finisher
Foden, Grealish, Mount, Saka, Rashford etc…
They control and dictate games
Football coming home!!