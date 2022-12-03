Dan’s World Cup Predictions Competition – Who are your next opponents?

After the Group Stages of Dan’s Prediction contest, this is the draw for the next knockout stage of the World Cup.

Gundown vs Khadi

Rob 49 Vs sue P

Yayo Vs Ackshay

Stephanie Vs Prince

Phenom Vs Savage

Terrah Vs K Tyson

Kobin Vs Sid

HH Vs Kenya

(Guys if you think I added up groups wrong, still put your predictions in while I check )

Even if you’re out, feel free to join in for fun.

Predict all of last 16 results

1 point for correct result

3 for correct scoreline

If joint points will be separated by …….

Most correct scorelines since group stages

Highest points in group

Ranking in last season’s table

Entire 120 mins count, not pens.

So if you think it goes to pens, put a draw.

Good Luck Peeps

Dan Smith