Dan’s World Cup Predictions (Game 3) – Groups A-D

World Cup Predictions (Game 3) – Groups A-D by Dan Smith

Holland 3-0 Qatar

So, Qatar will be the second ever hosts to fail to get out of the group stages with just a goal to show for their efforts.

A lot of time and energy went into getting that first ever World Cup goal.

When it was originally announced the tournament would be held in the Middle East for the first time, they had approx. 250 registered professional players, a decade later over 6000!

The pressure of the occasion, the size of the stage has just been too big.

Whisper it quietly though, I’m not sure sport was the motivation for staging this event.

Ecuador 1-0 Senegal

Valencia scored all 3 of his nations goals the last time they were at the World Cup and has done the same this time round.

Having a prolific striker could be the difference, something Senegal did have until Mane’s injury.

Most likely Senegal has the pressure of having to win which will play into the South American’s hands.

England vs Ecuador in the next round?

England 1-0 Wales

Southgate said he was happy with England’s performance on Friday.

That’s either a manager trying to keep morale high, or he actually believes it.

If he does, my country is in trouble.

A lot of countries would build their team around Foden and Arnold.

If those two can’t get on when we need a goal and have had one shot on target against the USA, then they simply have to accept the coach doesn’t rate them.

Maybe the criticism has been too harsh though? Yes, England should be beating America, but the Three Lions knew a point meant only a 4-0 defeat to Wales can stop them from being in the knockout stages, so had zero need to chase for a goal.

Wales let themselves down against Iran with conditioning a factor in both their fixtures.

Strangely in the role of underdogs they will probably play better.

Iran 1-1 USA

Living in the UK, a lot of attention in Iran’s 2-0 win will be how Wales didn’t perform.

Yet don’t underestimate how historic a moment that was for the winners.

It was the first time they beat a European side at the World Cup, huge given the issues back in their homeland.

Play like that again they can get the draw they need.

Argentina 1-0 Poland

Before Messi’s goal against Mexico, it’s worrying how much Argentina have frozen when facing adversity.

I thought they were past that, but it’s been evident how decent players failed to do the simple things the moment the pressure grew.

It’s like they are crippled by the fear of failure.

Another nervous night on Tuesday depending on what happens elsewhere

Mexico 1-0 S Arabia

Mexico qualifies with a win if Argentina loses.

Any other result and Mexico need to win with a swing in goal difference of 4 if Argentina draw or 5 if Argentina win.

They haven’t managed a goal yet.

Tunisia 1-2 France

I would say with the group practically won France can make wholesale changes, yet with their injury issues they have already had to use their squad depth.

Surely, they wrap Mbappe up in cotton wool which gives Tunisia some hope, but then chasing the win will play into the world champions hands

Denmark 1-0 Australia

The Danes have to win which given their weakness is in the final third isn’t ideal.

They are more comfortable being the side that are hard to break down.

They have enough experience though to get over the line..

