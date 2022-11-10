Dan’s World Cup Predictions Group D – France, Australia, Tunisia and Denmark

Dan’s World Cup Predictions – Group D by Dan Smith

France

The reigning World Champions, Nations League holders and possessing of the Balon D’or Winner.

Yet, if you listen to their media and fans, something hasn’t quite been right with this French team.

Bear in mind, history suggests when things go wrong in the French camp they can implode.

Being without a Pogba, Varane and Kante would destroy most countries, that it says a lot about the squad depth Deschamps can choose from.

An incredible stat… out of the last 5 World Cups, the defending champions have failed to get out of their group 4 times?

In fact, since 2002, the defending champions have managed just one win in the knockout stages, Brazil against Ghana in 2006.

While I don’t think it will be a complete collapse the French might make hard work of this group which might suit England.

Predicted finish – Last 16

Denmark

Many people’s dark horses.

They got to the last 4 of the last Euros, won their Nations League group with 2 wins over France and have a 95 percent win rate in qualification.

No longer a team who are simply well organised and drilled, they try and play some entertaining stuff.

Some exciting youngsters are emerging in the attacking areas and it’s simply a case of is this a tournament too soon for some?

Predicted finish – Q-Finals

Australia

One of the sides coming into the tournament in the worst form of almost making a mess of qualification, throwing away automatic qualification and having to survive a playoff against Peru.

Covid has meant Australia haven’t been able to test themselves as much as they would have liked against stronger opposition then the ones they face in their own region.

Might be a tournament too early for some of their youngsters, but (while nowhere near their golden generation) there are enough senior players to not allow themselves to be humiliated.

Predicted finish – Group stage

Tunisia

Out of all the teams flying the flag for Africa at this World Cup, Tunisia are the only ones to never get past the group stages.

They just seem under cooked, too many doubts in key areas.

Their manager’s ability at this level remains in question with Jalel Kadri accused of giving too much power to his dressing room.

They have a lack of quality in the goalkeeping area and lack a traditional number 9 up front.

Like Australia though, too much experience to allow themselves to be humiliated.

Predicted finish – Group stage

Dan