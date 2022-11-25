Dan’s World Cup Predictions – Group Tables after the First Round

5 players who said they were taking part didn’t submit their predictions so there are some groups of 4, a few with 5.
Group D would have been left with 3 players, so Toney has been moved over.
A couple of players predicted the opening game after it kicked off which is not allowed.
Top 2 from each group after all group matches will go through to knockout stages-
Here is the first Day 2 predictions post
And Here’s the latest tables after the opening games..
Group A
Prince 13
Gundown 13
Edu 9
Dotash 9
B
Stephanie 21
Khadi. 18
Famochi 15
Sagie 11
MTG 10
C
Rob 49 17
Ackshay 16
Admin 11
- 11
D
Yayo 14
Sue P 14
Toney 9
SJ 8
E.
Phenom 15
Kobin 12
Declan 10
Matthew 7
F
Sid 17
Samson A.14
Savage 12
J gunner 7
G
Me 14
Terrah.11
Uzi Ozil 11
Gotanidea 9
Kenya 001- 5
H
K Tyson 10
Dan Kit 9
HH 8
Okonino 8
🙌👏
My worst start to a tournament! Tough group to catch up. Ain’t giving up yet
Group C that’s I on 11 points
Dan shouldn’t u have left those that didn’t show up on the first match day with zero point, they might turn up later and catch up
Nah we sent them a deadline
Because equally there would have been complaints the other way round if group c only had three players competing