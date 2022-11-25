Dan’s World Cup Predictions – Group Tables after the First Round

5 players who said they were taking part didn’t submit their predictions so there are some groups of 4, a few with 5.

Group D would have been left with 3 players, so Toney has been moved over.

A couple of players predicted the opening game after it kicked off which is not allowed.

Top 2 from each group after all group matches will go through to knockout stages-

Here is the first Day 2 predictions post

And here is the updated one…

And Here’s the latest tables after the opening games..

Group A

Prince 13

Gundown 13

Edu 9

Dotash 9

B

Stephanie 21

Khadi. 18

Famochi 15

Sagie 11

MTG 10

C

Rob 49 17

Ackshay 16

Admin 11

11

D

Yayo 14

Sue P 14

Toney 9

SJ 8

E.

Phenom 15

Kobin 12

Declan 10

Matthew 7

F

Sid 17

Samson A.14

Savage 12

J gunner 7

G

Me 14

Terrah.11

Uzi Ozil 11

Gotanidea 9

Kenya 001- 5

H

K Tyson 10

Dan Kit 9

HH 8

Okonino 8