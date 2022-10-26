Dan’s World Cup Predictions League – See if you qualified in Top 32…

Hey peeps

As promised last season, if you finsihed in the top 32 positions you qualify for the Just Arsenal World Cup Predictions.

Below are those who qualified. Can you let me know by next Friday if you want to play?

Most of the names I see have returned this campaign, but just let me know so I can offer your place to others. (In comments or email admin).

Like the WC itself, there will be 8 groups of 4 players with the top two going through to the knock out stages

If you didn’t qualify feel free to let me know your predictions still in the comments

There will be a trophy for the outright winner…

Kev 82-253

Gotanidea 246

Rob 49- 246

Terrah 242

Kenya 001- 234

Matthew 233

Turbo 232

HH 231

Goonersia 227

Declan 227

Prince 226

Sue 226

Ackshay 225

J Gunner 225

Dan Kit 224

I 220

Adiva 219

Dotash 216

Toney 214

Me 213

Samson A 210

Sid 209

Easy guys 206

Edu 198

Phenom 196

Stephanie 194

Sue P 194

Tom 188

SJ 187

Yayo 187

Dunchirado 185

MTG 185

If any of the above don’t play I’ll offer your spot to the next highest ranking player, so if the below list could also say if they would like to play….

KTyson 183

Rusty 183

Sagie 182

Khadi 179

Eblaze 174

Admin 166

loose cannon 166

Thanks guys

Dan Smith

