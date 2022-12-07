Dan’s World Cup Predictions Quarter Finals – Can England be positive and beat the French?

Croatia 1-3 Brazil

I never feel safe writing off Croatia.

They have the experience to stay in a tie and won’t fear anyone.

Brazil though can roll up their sleeves and fight as well, if that’s what required.

I’m just not sure Croatia have the legs to do what they would have to do to win.

Argentina 1-0 Holland

Most neutrals want Argentina to win the World Cup just for the perfect moving ending of Messi lifting the holy grail.

It was an honour to watch how he came deep last weekend and acted like the composer, calmly directing the tempo.

Appreciate him, because there won’t be too many moments left to do so.

He doesn’t play for the best team, but Argentina have made every match in Qatar feel like an away match for the opposition.

That could be the difference again on Friday.

Morocco 1-1 Portugal (Morocco on pens)

That was a massive decision on Tuesday not to play Ronaldo.

Understandably he’s adored in his own country.

Yet with his replacement scoring a hat trick, he might have to accept making an impact off the bench (something he can do).

Morocco like Argentina have had such support, every game has been like a home fixture, and it will be the same here.

Under this manager the only goal they have conceded is an own goal!

If they can beat Spain, they can beat Portugal!

Africa’s first ever World Cup semi-Finalists?

Would be huge….

England 2-1 France

Thinking with my heart?

Just remember outside of their attack this is a young French midfield and defence and if we are positive, we can get at France.

A big if of course.

Comes down to how positive Southgate is.

Tactically prepare for Mbappe, but don’t show too much respect.

Sitting back would play into France’s hands.

Dan Smith

