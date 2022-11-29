Dan’s World Cup Predictions table after Round Two of the Group Stages

Current tables ahead of the final Group Games..

The top 2 players qualify from each group to the knock out stages.

Any players on joint points will be decided by…

A) most correct score lines

B) who finished higher in last season’s table

Group A

Gundown 25

Prince 23

Edu 14

Dotash 13

B

Stephanie 30

Khadi. 27

Sagie 17

MTG 17

Famochi 16

C

Rob 49 26

Ackshay 25

Admin 16

I 16

D

Yayo 24

Sue P 21

Toney 19

SJ 14

E.

Phenom 22

Matthew 21

Kobin 19

Declan 15

F

Sid 26

Savage 25

Samson A 21

J gunner 12

G

Terrah 24

Me 22

Kenya 001- 20

Gotanidea 17

Uzi Ozil 11

H

K Tyson 16

HH 16

Dan Kit 13

Okobino 8