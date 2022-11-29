Dan’s World Cup Predictions table after Round Two of the Group Stages

Current tables ahead of the final Group Games..
The top 2 players qualify from each group to the knock out stages.
Any players on joint points will be decided by…
A) most correct score lines
B) who finished higher in last season’s table
Group A
Gundown 25
Prince 23
Edu 14
Dotash 13
B
Stephanie 30
Khadi. 27
Sagie 17
MTG 17
Famochi 16
C
Rob 49 26
Ackshay 25
Admin 16
I 16
D
Yayo 24
Sue P 21
Toney 19
SJ 14
E.
Phenom 22
Matthew 21
Kobin 19
Declan 15
F
Sid 26
Savage 25
Samson A 21
J gunner 12
G
Terrah 24
Me 22
Kenya 001- 20
Gotanidea 17
Uzi Ozil 11
H
K Tyson 16
HH 16
Dan Kit 13
Okobino 8