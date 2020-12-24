Dan’s Xmas EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get anything from Chelsea?

Dan’s Xmas EPL Predictions
I got Thierry the Turkey to prep on xmas eve, so I thought I get my predictions out of the way. Don’t worry about predictions for Monday and Tuesday, it is too quick to do a turn around.
But I just want to wish you all a happy Xmas, even if it’s not the version we wanted. The pandemic certainly puts things into perspective.
Leicester 0-2 Man United
Remember when we won at Old Trafford and mocked Man United for their League position? If someone said we would get to December having not won since, you wouldn’t have believed them.
Let’s give Ole credit as he gets plenty of stick when things go wrong. If the visitors win, they would at least for a few hours be only 2 points behind top. As a team and as individuals I think they have found some self-belief.
Aston Villa 3-0 Palace
Roy Hodgson tried to make light of a 7-0 home defeat but it’s simply not ideal to face a team who less than a week ago were scoring 3 goals away from home. Palace can’t avoid conceding an early goal.
Fulham 1-1 Saints
Even though they are drawing not winning games, Fulham seem to have more momentum than the sides around them. It’s like they get more confident each passing game, like they believe now they belong at this level. This should be an entertaining game given how these two managers like to play.
Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
While I like Arteta and want him to succeed I am starting to worry that he genuinely thinks having the most possession translates as dominating a match. Think recently, how many saves are we forcing keepers to make?
A double header with Brighton and West Bromwich becomes massive if we lose on Boxing Day.
Man City 4-0 Newcastle
Newcastle have actually had success against City in the past due to their negative tactics but on the law of averages if the Toon park the bus it will be a case of how many.
Pep’s men have not been as prolific as usual years, but you get a feeling this one could get messy.
Sheffield United 1-1 Everton
I know they conceded a late equaliser but going down to 10 men at 0-0 means they can find positives. Now they got a result maybe they can build on it. They may have left it too late though.
Leeds 1-2 Burnley
Leeds concede 6 at Old Trafford and it’s like the media only just noticed that while Bielsa’s tactics means they will score goals they do let plenty in as well. I agree with Sean Dyche that this is the Burnley of old, having lost just one game in 7.
West Ham 3-0 Brighton
Last weekend was the first time this season I saw the relegation fight maybe getting to Brighton. They lacked composure in front of goal and while Welbeck potentially can you get double digits, you know there is always a period where he’s out injured.
West Ham were not as bad as Monday’s score suggests so this might be a good time to welcome the Seagulls.
Liverpool 4-0 West Bromwich
Sam Allardyce’s mindset will be that after the Christmas schedule he will have longer to work with his players in training. At his last job he only started winning after he had time to coach so West Bromwich will get better but in the New year. Their plan will be to park the bus and hope for the best.
Wolves 1-1 Spurs
It’s hard enough being a Gooner at the moment, but at least Spurs have done a Spurs in the title race. More dropped points here I think, although I do fear they will win the League Cup and Jose won’t shut up about it.
LAST WEEKS RESULTS
Top 24 qualify for Euros
Dan Kit 90
ME 80
Sue 79
Shakir 77
Highbury Heron71
KSTIX 72
Khadii 69
Easy guys 68
Terrah 67
Dunchirado 67
Declan 65
Siid 62
Dhoni 61
Buchi 60
lykmatt 60
MTG 59
Samson 59
Admin pat 58
Sagie 58
Arsha 56
Edu 55
Davars 55
SJ 51
Baron 51
EM 50
Dotash 49
Olushorlar 45
Joe gunner 44
Fatorisa Festus Omoboboji 45
Gibson Power 42
Phenom 39
Kenya 001 39
Herbz 36
Okobino 33
Tom 33
Sue P 31
I 29
Rusty 26
Anie 25
Wyoming 25
Babasola 25
BT/GNR/BDK 25
Bob 22
S Emirates 20
Quincy Okereke 19
Gunner 4 life 19
Jimmy Bauer 18
Famochi 17
Jay 13
Musa 12
Third Man jw 12
Gunner Ray 11
Frank Brady 11
Kev 8.2 10
Nuisance 10
Elvis 10
Vinod 9
Ernie Blaze 9
Mambo 9
Invader Zim 8
Rain 7
Gerylo – 7
Ba Thea 7
Gold 7
Splendid 7
Omwabu Robinson 4
ICW 6
Collins otanchi masea 6
Khgondroidx- 6
Sean Williams 6
Mark 6
Eastside Gooner 5
Durand 5
Deluded One 5
Prince 5
Labass 5
Kuhepson 4
Classy Gunner 4
Uzi Ozil 4
Nifty 4
One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4
Seroti 4
Illiterate 3
Cletus 3
Ash 2
Toney 2
Chairman Gallani 1
Anti- kev 1
good luck
Be Kind In The Comments
Dan
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Foxes 2 Red Devils 1
Cottagers 1 Southampton 2
Villains 2 Eagles 2
Arsenal 2 Pensioners 1
Citizens 2 Pies 1
Blades 1 Toffees 2
Peacocks 2 Clarets 1
Irons 2 Seagulls 1
Reds 2 Baggies 1
Wolves 1 Spurs 2
Leicester 1-1 Man United
Aston Villa 1-0 Palace
Fulham 1-2 Soton
Arsenal 0-5 Chelsea
Man City 3-0 Newcastle
Sheffield United 1-3 Everton
Leeds 3-1 Burnley
West Ham 2-1 Brighton
Liverpool 3-0 West Brom
Wolves 1-1 spuds
The jury’s out on the Arsenal Chelsea game. Because if Xhaka and Bellerin start, I believe it can go as high as 0-10. My original prediction assumes neither of them are in the starting 11.
Leicester 3-1 Man United
Aston Villa 2-1 Palace
Fulham 1-3 Soton
Arsenal 1-3 Chelsea
Man City 4-0 Newcastle
Sheffield United 1-3 Everton
Leeds 3-1 Burnley
West Ham 2-0 Brighton
Liverpool 4-0 West Brom
Wolves 2-1 spuds
Leicester 1 v 2 Man U
Aston Villa 2 v 0 Palace
Fulham 0 v 2 Saints
Arsenal 0 v 3 Chelsea
Man City 3 v 1 Newcastle
Sheffield United 1 v 2 Everton
Leeds 2 v 1 Burnley
West Ham 1 v 1 Brighton
Liverpool 4 v 1 West Brom
Wolves 1 v 2 Spurs
I hope Arsenal’s bad runs end after Chelsea’s game.
Leicester 0-2 Man United
Aston Villa 1-0 Palace
Fulham 1-2 Soton
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea
Man City 3-0 Newcastle
Sheffield United 1-2 Everton
Leeds 1-1 Burnley
West Ham 2-0 Brighton
Liverpool 3-0 West Brom
Wolves 1-2 spuds
At least I get to pick up points were arsenal isn’t, Sue you’re really flying. 😂
Have a wonderful Christmas everyone!!