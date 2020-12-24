Dan’s Xmas EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get anything from Chelsea?

Dan’s Xmas EPL Predictions

I got Thierry the Turkey to prep on xmas eve, so I thought I get my predictions out of the way. Don’t worry about predictions for Monday and Tuesday, it is too quick to do a turn around.

But I just want to wish you all a happy Xmas, even if it’s not the version we wanted. The pandemic certainly puts things into perspective.

Leicester 0-2 Man United

Remember when we won at Old Trafford and mocked Man United for their League position? If someone said we would get to December having not won since, you wouldn’t have believed them.

Let’s give Ole credit as he gets plenty of stick when things go wrong. If the visitors win, they would at least for a few hours be only 2 points behind top. As a team and as individuals I think they have found some self-belief.

Aston Villa 3-0 Palace

Roy Hodgson tried to make light of a 7-0 home defeat but it’s simply not ideal to face a team who less than a week ago were scoring 3 goals away from home. Palace can’t avoid conceding an early goal.

Fulham 1-1 Saints

Even though they are drawing not winning games, Fulham seem to have more momentum than the sides around them. It’s like they get more confident each passing game, like they believe now they belong at this level. This should be an entertaining game given how these two managers like to play.

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

While I like Arteta and want him to succeed I am starting to worry that he genuinely thinks having the most possession translates as dominating a match. Think recently, how many saves are we forcing keepers to make?

A double header with Brighton and West Bromwich becomes massive if we lose on Boxing Day.

Man City 4-0 Newcastle

Newcastle have actually had success against City in the past due to their negative tactics but on the law of averages if the Toon park the bus it will be a case of how many.

Pep’s men have not been as prolific as usual years, but you get a feeling this one could get messy.

Sheffield United 1-1 Everton

I know they conceded a late equaliser but going down to 10 men at 0-0 means they can find positives. Now they got a result maybe they can build on it. They may have left it too late though.

Leeds 1-2 Burnley

Leeds concede 6 at Old Trafford and it’s like the media only just noticed that while Bielsa’s tactics means they will score goals they do let plenty in as well. I agree with Sean Dyche that this is the Burnley of old, having lost just one game in 7.

West Ham 3-0 Brighton

Last weekend was the first time this season I saw the relegation fight maybe getting to Brighton. They lacked composure in front of goal and while Welbeck potentially can you get double digits, you know there is always a period where he’s out injured.

West Ham were not as bad as Monday’s score suggests so this might be a good time to welcome the Seagulls.

Liverpool 4-0 West Bromwich

Sam Allardyce’s mindset will be that after the Christmas schedule he will have longer to work with his players in training. At his last job he only started winning after he had time to coach so West Bromwich will get better but in the New year. Their plan will be to park the bus and hope for the best.

Wolves 1-1 Spurs

It’s hard enough being a Gooner at the moment, but at least Spurs have done a Spurs in the title race. More dropped points here I think, although I do fear they will win the League Cup and Jose won’t shut up about it.

LAST WEEKS RESULTS

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 90

ME 80

Sue 79

Shakir 77

Highbury Heron71

KSTIX 72

Khadii 69

Easy guys 68

Terrah 67

Dunchirado 67

Declan 65

Siid 62

Dhoni 61

Buchi 60

lykmatt 60

MTG 59

Samson 59

Admin pat 58

Sagie 58

Arsha 56

Edu 55

Davars 55

SJ 51

Baron 51

EM 50

Dotash 49

Olushorlar 45

Joe gunner 44

Fatorisa Festus Omoboboji 45

Gibson Power 42

Phenom 39

Kenya 001 39

Herbz 36

Okobino 33

Tom 33

Sue P 31

I 29

Rusty 26

Anie 25

Wyoming 25

Babasola 25

BT/GNR/BDK 25

Bob 22

S Emirates 20

Quincy Okereke 19

Gunner 4 life 19

Jimmy Bauer 18

Famochi 17

Jay 13

Musa 12

Third Man jw 12

Gunner Ray 11

Frank Brady 11

Kev 8.2 10

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

Vinod 9

Ernie Blaze 9

Mambo 9

Invader Zim 8

Rain 7

Gerylo – 7

Ba Thea 7

Gold 7

Splendid 7

Omwabu Robinson 4

ICW 6

Collins otanchi masea 6

Khgondroidx- 6

Sean Williams 6

Mark 6

Eastside Gooner 5

Durand 5

Deluded One 5

Prince 5

Labass 5

Kuhepson 4

Classy Gunner 4

Uzi Ozil 4

Nifty 4

One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4

Seroti 4

Illiterate 3

Cletus 3

Ash 2

Toney 2

Chairman Gallani 1

Anti- kev 1

good luck

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan