Daphne, Alessia & Chloe: Key Takeaways from Arsenal Women’s Historic UWCL Comeback v Real Madrid

26/03/2025 | FULL TIME: Arsenal FC Women 3-0 Real Madrid CF Femenino

[46′ Alessia Russo, 49′ Mariona Caldentey, 59′ Alessia Russo] (Agg: 3-2)

With this heroic comeback, Arsenal are now set to face Lyon in the UWCL semi-finals. Bring on another big clash!

That said, here are the things I picked up from the win:

– Alessia Russo is finally evolving into the super striker we’ve been yearning for.

Let’s talk about Russo. The England forward was absolutely clinical, reminding everyone of her lethal striker instincts. Time and again, she exploited gaps in Real Madrid’s defence that they didn’t even know were there. Her movement for her second goal was a textbook display of centre-forward play—pulling defenders wide and then attacking the central channels with confidence.

Without Russo’s brilliance, Arsenal would’ve been dead in the water. And let’s be honest—if not for a couple of offside calls, she could have walked away with four goals. Critics may have questioned her performances last week in Madrid, but this match was a resounding response. She was unstoppable.

Her Stats that paint the picture:

– 8.6 SofaScore rating (match-high)

– 32 touches

– 2 goals

– 1 key pass

– 1/2 dribbles

– 8 shots (most of the match)

– 4 on target (most of the match)

– 2 blocked shots (most of the match)

– Chloe Kelly’s winter loan signing might just become a long-term stay

3-2 – Arsenal are the first English side to overturn a two-goal first leg deficit in a UEFA Women’s Champions League knockout tie since Arsenal themselves in the 2010-11 last 16 against Rayo Vallecano (0-2 first leg, 4-1 second leg). Turnaround. pic.twitter.com/8P9diMkacs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 26, 2025

On another day, Chloe Kelly might have scooped the Player of the Match award, but Alessia deservedly claimed it. Making her Champions League debut for Arsenal, Chloe delivered two fantastic assists and provided that spark of creativity Arsenal needed. Her performance justified the faith shown in her by coach Renee Slegers, who’ll now surely reconsider giving her a starting berth moving forward.

Slegers praised her post-match:

“She came in with a lot of motivation, and she said, ‘I want to enjoy football, represent Arsenal, and do my best for the team.’ That’s exactly what she’s done. She’s competitive, feisty, a winner, and great to have in training. We’re really happy with her.”

– History Repeats for the Gunners

This comeback wasn’t just thrilling—it was historic. Arsenal Women became the first team in 15 years to overturn a two-goal deficit in the UWCL knockouts. Fittingly, it was Arsenal who achieved this feat back then too, defeating Rayo Vallecano 4-1 in the second leg after losing 2-0 in the first.

Clearly, making history in European football is just another day for our Gunners.

– Daphne Van Domselaar – The Unsung Hero

While Russo and Kelly stole the headlines, Daphne Van Domselaar’s heroics in goal cannot go unnoticed. The Dutch goalkeeper made several crucial saves to keep the Gunners alive. At just 25 years old, she’s proving to be one of the most astute signings of recent times—a true world-class player.

So, those are my takeaways from Arsenal Women’s sensational 3-0 victory against Real Madrid. What were yours? Share your thoughts please Gooners!

Michelle M

