Daphne van Domselaar “beyond excited” to join the Arsenal Women team

Dutch goalie Daphne van Domselaar is now one of us, but how have Arsenal Women welcomed her to the club?

In her first Instagram posts as a Gunner, the 24-year-old, in a picture of her at the Emirates Stadium, wrote the caption, “Helloo Gooners (hand wave emoji). Beyond excited to join Arsenal.”

In the comments section of that post, notable Gooners like Beth Mead, Freya Godfrey, and the legendary Ian Wright were quick to react to her post.

Beth Mead commented: Welcome (love emoji).

Ian Wright commented: Finally!!!

Freya Godfrey commented: Good luck, Daph!!!

Certainly, Arsenal now have a new shot stopper who could push Manuela Zinsberger to her limits.

Arsenal had wanted to sign a goalkeeper since last summer; they tried to sign England Lionesses’ star Mary Earps but failed; they’ve now gotten one, Van Domselaar, who has a very high potential ceiling.

My prediction for next season is that Zinsberger will start with a bit of rotation thrown in. However, van Domselaar could quickly challenge Zinsberger and take over the first-choice goalie role.

All that said, Daphne Van Domselaar and Manuela Zinsberger on the same team can only mean one thing: our Gunner Women are now “Clean Sheet FC”.

How do you think game time will shape-up between Van Domselaar and Zinsberger?

Danni P

