Dare to dream? Should Arsenal make a cheeky bid to sign Mbappe?

It is reported that Kylian Mbappe has clarified that he will not extend his PSG contract past 2024. The Frenchman allegedly sent a letter to PSG management reminding them of that.

The 24-year-old joined the French giants from Monaco in 2017, while he was still 18 years old, for a record-breaking fee of €180 million for a teenager, where he had won the Ligue 1 title with Monaco. During that period, he inked a five-year deal that expired in June 2022.

He further added a two-year contract, which will expire in 2024.

Following his news that he wants to leave the club for nothing next year, it has emerged that PSG president Al-Khelaifi does not wish to do that; hence, the possibility of selling him this summer is high.

Should Arsenal go for him? Could he be the upgrade their attack needs, and could the Frenchman be Arteta’s Erling Haaland? Why not?

Even you will agree that Mbappe would take Arteta’s attack to the next level if he were to join Arsenal. Even with their resurgence and ability to offer Champions football, the Gunners would find it challenging to sign Mbappe. They may struggle due to the many suitors and the hefty price he may be available for. But who knows?

Arteta and Edu should consider offering a cash deal plus maybe Gabriel Jesus for Mbappe. That’s a deal PSG may find hard to reject.

Sam P

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…