Darren Bent admits Arsenal were “not at their best” against Chelsea

Talksport pundit Darren Bent observed Arsenal’s performance in their match against Chelsea this evening and conceded that they were far from being at their best.

Arsenal found themselves trailing by two goals for most of the game, and Chelsea had opportunities to secure victory if they had capitalised on their chances and expanded their lead.

Nonetheless, the Gunners eventually mounted a comeback and salvaged a draw, maintaining their unbeaten record for the season.

In their previous match against Manchester City, Arsenal displayed such brilliance that many believed they would walk away from Stamford Bridge with a comfortable win

However, the game did not go to plan for the lads and Bent acknowledges that it was not the finest performance by Arsenal that we have witnessed this season.

He tweeted:

“Arsenal not at their best but I’ll take a point after that performance.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our performance against Chelsea leaves room for improvement, and our players will be aware of this. Fortunately, we didn’t lose the match, so it’s crucial that we put in the effort to deliver a stronger showing in our next game.

If we aspire to win the league, it’s imperative that we commence each game on the right foot and secure as many victories as we can, particularly when facing the top clubs in the league.

