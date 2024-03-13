Darren Bent admits Havertz was lucky to remain on the pitch

As tension ran high during Arsenal’s match against FC Porto last night, one act from Kai Havertz could have resulted in his dismissal.

The attacker played a key role in Arsenal’s penalty victory, but he could easily have been sent off.

Havertz was caught on camera deliberately pushing the FC Porto manager as the ball went out of play.

The referee saw him, but he somehow only spoke to the Arsenal star, probably warning him.

The official was in fine form last night and allowed the game to flow despite attempts by both clubs to slow down the fixture.

However, Havertz’s shove on Sergio Conceicao was blatant and could have led to his dismissal with no argument.

Darren Bent was surprised that the German stayed on and admits he was lucky not to have been sent off.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Little bit naughty from Havertz, he’s a little bit lucky there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz was lucky to have remained on the pitch after that incident, and the referee deserves credit for letting the game flow and not allowing emotions to cloud his decision making.

Havertz has been such an important player for us recently, and we hope his form remains this good until the end of the season.

