Darren Bent backs Arsenal star to hit top form

Darren Bent is confident that Gabriel Martinelli is poised to shine this season after scoring his second Premier League goal against Southampton.

The attacker struggled to find the net early in the season but has now scored in his last two league matches and will be eager to maintain his goal-scoring form.

During his struggles, some Arsenal fans called for him to be dropped from the starting lineup, but Mikel Arteta remained loyal to the forward, and Martinelli appears to be repaying that faith in recent weeks.

Arsenal is confident that he will be a key player for them this season, and Bent has backed him to meet those expectations.

He said on Talk Sport:

“That’s the biggest thing – confidence – in any football. It doesn’t matter where you play, what level you play, if you haven’t got the confidence, then your performances are going to drop.

“And when he hit the 15, he was magnificent. But can you back it up again? Because to go two seasons with those amount of goals and those amount of assists is difficult to do.

“He is working his way back, but you can see the confidence now slowly starting to come back. I believe by Christmas time, he will be absolutely flying.

“His confidence will be flying, the numbers will be there, and it will be the Martinelli of old.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli has been a fantastic player for us overall. Even when he isn’t scoring, he is troubling opponents and creating chances for teammates, so he always has our support.

We hope he keeps scoring and goes on a goalscoring streak in the next few weeks.

