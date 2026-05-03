Darren Bent believes Fulham’s approach helped Arsenal

Darren Bent has criticised Fulham’s approach in their match against Arsenal, suggesting it fell well below the required standard and contributed to the Gunners establishing a 3-0 lead in the first half. His assessment reflects concerns about Fulham’s lack of intensity in a crucial fixture.

Arsenal impressively began the game, demonstrating why they are considered one of the strongest teams in the league. Their sharp start allowed them to take control early, reinforcing their credentials as potential champions by the end of the campaign.

Arsenal’s Dominant Start

Fulham are typically regarded as a difficult opponent, and there was an expectation that Arsenal could face a challenging contest. Dropping points would have hindered their opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table.

However, Arsenal quickly overwhelmed their opponents, with Fulham struggling to cope with the pace and quality on display. The Gunners’ approach disrupted Fulham’s game plan, leaving them unable to respond effectively.

This early dominance allowed Arsenal to take control of the match and position themselves strongly to secure all three points. Their performance highlighted both their attacking strength and their determination to maintain momentum in the title race.

Bent’s Criticism of Fulham

As reported by Premier League Productions, Bent expressed his dissatisfaction with Fulham’s performance, particularly their lack of urgency from the outset.

He said, “The way Fulham started was awful, there was no urgency or getting to the ball. They were so passive. They could have asserted themselves more, they didn’t rest David Raya until deep into the second half. They didn’t test Arsenal.”

His comments underline the extent to which Fulham failed to challenge Arsenal, allowing the Gunners to dictate the tempo of the game. The absence of pressure on key players, including the goalkeeper, further illustrated their shortcomings.

Bent’s analysis suggests that a more proactive approach could have altered the course of the match. Instead, Fulham’s passive display enabled Arsenal to capitalise fully and strengthen their position in the pursuit of the Premier League title.