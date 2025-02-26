Darren Bent blasts Arsenal star who “hasn’t been good since coming back from injury”

Darren Bent believes that Martin Odegaard has been in poor form for Arsenal this season, particularly when the team has needed him most. The Norwegian midfielder has been one of the best players in the Arsenal squad for several seasons, and one of the reasons he was appointed captain was due to his leadership on and off the pitch. Odegaard has been widely regarded as one of the top midfielders in Europe, and his performances have often been crucial for the Gunners.

However, Odegaard has struggled at times this season, and much of this can be attributed to an injury he suffered in the first half of the campaign. Following his recovery, he found himself without his usual partner in attack, Bukayo Saka, who was sidelined with an injury of his own. While Saka continues to receive treatment, it has been difficult for Odegaard to find his rhythm without the special chemistry he shares with the Englishman on the pitch.

Since returning from injury, Odegaard has not been at his best, and Bent believes that his performances have fallen short of expectations. He pointed to Odegaard’s recent performance against West Ham, saying, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “He was appalling against West Ham. He hasn’t been good since coming back from injury. He had a little flirt where he looked like he might be back but two Premier League goals this season, three in total. His performances haven’t been good enough. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a wonderful footballer but there’s too much flicks and these little scoop passes, just shoot!”

Bent’s criticism suggests that Odegaard’s recent performances have lacked the cutting-edge Arsenal needs, especially with several of their key attackers sidelined. The midfielder has been seen as a player capable of leading the team in difficult moments, but his lack of goals and underwhelming performances have left fans and pundits alike expecting more.

As Arsenal faces a tough period with some of their best-attacking players unavailable, the team needs more from Odegaard to help carry them through these challenges. His leadership and creativity will be essential if the Gunners are to maintain their form and push for success this season.