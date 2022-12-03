Darren Bent cheekily reacts to Partey’s World Cup departure

Darren Bent has been one of Arsenal’s very active social media fans and he has used Twitter to react to Ghana’s exit from the World Cup.

The Black Stars simply had to avoid defeat in their final group game against Uruguay to reach the next round of the WC, but the South Americans beat them 2-0.

This means Thomas Partey will return to the Emirates shortly to begin preparing for the return of club football.

Bent is clearly delighted by this development and posted a meme on Twitter of Thierry Henry laughing and sad at the same time with the caption:

“I’ll be gutted for Ghana going out and Thomas Partey having to come back to Arsenal Early”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is one of our key players and we needed him to be back in time and fit for the restart of football.

This means most Arsenal fans will be as happy as Bent is about Ghana’s departure from the WC, even though we would have loved him to go as far as possible.

Knowing his injury history, having him back fit and ready for the next round of games is a major plus.

Hopefully, more of our players will be back fit and ready for the resumption of club duties as well.

