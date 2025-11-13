Darren Bent chooses next club for struggling Arsenal star

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a potential move away from Arsenal during the January transfer window as he seeks more first-team opportunities and aims to keep his hopes alive of playing for England at the next World Cup. The current England squad is highly competitive, with manager Thomas Tuchel selecting players purely on merit. Several young talents have been given chances recently, making it increasingly difficult for Lewis-Skelly to retain his place, and he was notably omitted from the squad this month.

For the teenager, the omission represents a significant setback, but it follows a period in which he has struggled to secure first-team minutes at Arsenal, losing his place to Riccardo Calafiori. A loan move in January could provide the immediate game time he needs to regain form and confidence. Regular appearances elsewhere would not only aid his development but also enhance his chances of returning to the England squad in the near future.

Options for Game Time

According to Talk Sport, several Premier League clubs are monitoring Lewis-Skelly’s situation, including Everton, Fulham, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest. The defender could be tempted by any of these offers if they promise consistent playing time. Securing a move to a club that can provide regular minutes on the pitch is considered essential for his development, particularly at a stage where first-team exposure is crucial to realising his potential.

Darren Bent Recommends Everton

Former striker Darren Bent has offered his opinion on the most suitable destination for Lewis-Skelly. When asked where the teenager should move to maximise his opportunities, Bent stated via the same report, “Probably Everton.” His recommendation emphasises the importance of joining a club where he is likely to play consistently and gain the experience needed to strengthen both his club and international prospects.

A loan move to a Premier League side like Everton could give Lewis-Skelly the platform to rebuild his confidence and showcase his talent at a competitive level. The experience would allow him to return to Arsenal better prepared for regular first-team football while also keeping him in contention for future England squads. For a young player of his potential, securing meaningful minutes on the pitch is vital, and a carefully chosen loan could be the key to his continued progression.

