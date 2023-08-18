Darren Bent comes to the defence of underfire Havertz

Kai Havertz has been heavily criticised since he moved to Arsenal this summer, even though he has only played one competitive game for the Gunners and did not exactly put a foot wrong in the fixture.

The German was a surprise signing by Mikel Arteta and had struggled at Chelsea before making the move to the Emirates.

He continues to get some stick after his first match for Arsenal and the latest pundit to slam the German is Andy Goldstein of Talk Sport.

The presenter said he was a rubbish player, but former Tottenham man Darren Bent was not impressed and fired back:

“I mean, he’s not rubbish. He’s a good footballer. How can you say he’s rubbish? Look at the level he’s playing at. Clearly he’s not rubbish. Look at the level he’s playing at.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is shocking how written off Havertz has been in the past few weeks. Almost everyone has forgotten that he scored the only goal in the 2021 Champions League final.

He also bagged some important goals and delivered top performances on the books of the Blues before moving to the Emirates.

He has time to prove his doubters wrong and we trust him to do just that before his spell at the club ends.